Bereaved Funka Sibe singer, Oresko, will pay his father the last respect when he is laid to rest on Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24 at his residence in Iwase, Ijebu Imushin, Ogun State by 10am.

Meanwhile, the final journey of the deceased begins today with Christian wake keep at his residence at Iwase, Ijebu, Ogun State by 7pm. Until his death, the late Captain Sunday Orekoya served in the Nigerian Army, which he joined in 1966 and fought alongside former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Colonel Ayo Ariyo, Benjamin Adekunle aka Black Scorpion and Muhammadu Buhari.

He is survived by wives, children, grand children and great grand children.