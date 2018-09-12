The Punch of September 6 welcomes us today with this solecism: “Ortom gave the admonition at the St. Vincent De Paul Quasi Parish, Alliade, during a funeral mass for the late Nobel Emmanuel Ayargwer.” (Contributed via 07038832671) An aside: ‘funeral’ and ‘late’ cannot co-function. Now, the kernel: instead of ‘funeral mass’ use ‘requiem’ for classicality. A rewrite: during a requiem for Nobel….

‘We keep our word’: “Fidelity Back 2 School—Don’t let cash stand in your way” Get it right: be (not stand) in your way

THE NATION ON SUNDAY of August 19 displayed grammatical hypocrisy: “The president should call the group to order for double standards (standard) and flouting our laws”

“Rangers’ boss picks holes on 3SC” I also pick my own holes in (not on) this headline.

“…was the outcome of the series of meeting (meetings)”

“…Assure (Assure Nigerians) Boko Haram will be defeated”

“The source said further that…are (were) now firmly in control of the military.”

“Lassa fever scare in Delta as FMC cordons-off (cordons off) emergency ward”

“…the population of the estate has increased considerable (considerably)”

Finally from THISDAY of August 22 under review: “Heat free (Heat-free) curls”

SATURDAY INDEPENDENT of August18 circulated a potpourri of misapprehensions: “Buhari’s administration is been (being) sabotaged, says cleric”