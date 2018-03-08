The Sun News
Latest
8th March 2018 - Senators Indict Govs For Power Abuse
8th March 2018 - Trucks get 48 hours ultimatum to vacate Lagos roads
8th March 2018 - How bandits rape, abduct, kill in Zamfara – Residents
8th March 2018 - Buhari mourns Akwe-Doma
8th March 2018 - Maryam Sanda, murder suspect, gets bail
8th March 2018 - Independent day bombing: Charles Okah, Nwabueze bag life sentences
8th March 2018 - Egmont Group: New NFIU bill to save Nigeria from expulsion – Saraki
8th March 2018 - Buhari receives FIFA World Cup trophy, pledges support for Eagles
8th March 2018 - Nigeria’ll make positive impact in Russia – Karembeu
8th March 2018 - Rohr recalls Omeruo, invites 27 others for Poland, Serbia friendlies
Home / Health / Funds, bane of polio eradication –Rotary

Funds, bane of polio eradication –Rotary

— 8th March 2018

Dorothy Anosike

The Rotary Foundation, District 9110 Nigeria has lamented the negative effect dearth of funds is having on the fight against eradication of polio in Nigeria in particular and the world in general. 
Speaking during Rotary Foundation dinner dance in Lagos, specifically organised to raise funds for eradication of polio, District Governor, 2017-2018 Rotary Club of Gbagada South, Wale Ogunbadejo, said the foundation had spent more than $3billion over the past 100 years in life-changing sustainable projects all over the world.
According to him, in the last 30 years, the foundation had spent more than $1.7 billion on the global polio eradication, adding that   they had reduced the scourge of polio from about 350, 000 paralysed children yearly in 1988 to only 22 cases last year.
The District Governor said  from 125 countries in 1988, it is only three countries  left with the disease at the moment.
He said more than 16 million people had been saved from paralysis, while more than 2.5 billion children had been immunised.
He said: “We have a budget of $1.5 billion for the end of polio phase of the year, but we have only $1.3 billion of pledges with $300, 000 shortfall. If all pledges are fulfilled, Nigeria is one of the three countries left with polio endemicity and we must show our commitment as Nigerians to this war through our support for funds advocacy and our physical participation in the war efforts. We as Rotarians are doing our best and many lives have been lost on the field. We are, however, vindicated but we need your help either as corporate organisation, NGO or individuals to join in this fight.”
On his part, District Governor 2010-2011, Dr. Dehinde Shoga, said they were succeeding in the effort to end polio as well as close to the end.
He said, however, while they are winning the war on polio, there are several neglected communities in Nigeria and other parts of the world with unmet needs.
The district governor said he was happy that Rotary clubs, through the support of the foundation, are rising to the occasion.
One of the high points of the event was the decoration of a polio victim, Akinloye Tofomowo, the founder of Shuga Band Entertainment, as the new polio ambassador.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senators Indict Govs For Power Abuse

— 8th March 2018

• Come hard on Ganduje, El-Rufai, Bello • Declare state chief executives’ highhandedness threat to democracy Fred Itua, Abuja “The problem in Nigeria now is that our democracy is receding and the international community needs to know this. Who says that the Army cannot take over in Nigeria? It is possible. So, let us not…

  • Trucks get 48 hours ultimatum to vacate Lagos roads

    — 8th March 2018

    Philip Nwosu The Lagos State government and the military have handed out a 48-hour ultimatum to truck owners, whose vehicles have lined up roads in the state to move them or face the full weight of the law. The decision was the outcome of the meeting with stakeholders, especially truck owners, tank farm owners and…

  • How bandits rape, abduct, kill in Zamfara – Residents

    — 8th March 2018

    •1,321 killed, 1,181 injured in recent attacks Fred Itua The Senate ad hoc Committee on Security Infrastructure was yesterday greeted with horrifying tales by the Zamfara State government and residents of some communities in Zumi and Maradun local government areas of the state. The committee, during a two-day fact-finding visit to the state, was informed…

  • Buhari mourns Akwe-Doma

    — 8th March 2018

    Saraki, Al-Makura, Ndoma-Egba, others eulogise ex-Nasarawa gov Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Linus Oota, Lafia President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Nasarawa State over the passing away of their former governor, Aliyu Akwe-Doma, on Tuesday. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, commiserated with the family, friends and…

  • Maryam Sanda, murder suspect, gets bail

    — 8th March 2018

    Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT High Court, Jabi, has granted bail to Maryam Sanda, who allegedly killed her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, on November 19 last year. Bilyaminu was the son of Haliru Bello, former national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party. The judge granted the bail following a new motion filed before the court by…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share