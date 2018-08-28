– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - FUNAAB records major breakthrough with new chicken breed
28th August 2018 - NAFEST: We believe in Nigerian’s unity, but FG frustrating our efforts – Wike
28th August 2018 - FG commits N500bn to poverty alleviation
28th August 2018 - Early diagnosis can reduce deaths from cancer – Bayelsa Commisisoner
28th August 2018 - NAF trains 90 operational pilots in 3 year – CAS
28th August 2018 - Don’t vote for reckless candidates, political parties, Aregbesola urges Osun electorate
28th August 2018 - 1,331 Nigerians die in road crashes in Q2 – NBS
28th August 2018 - ICC prosecutor calls for conviction of ex-military leader in Congo s*xual slavery case
28th August 2018 - Nigeria’s situation under Buhari scary, says Lamido
28th August 2018 - Katsina Govt. procures N140 m ICT facilities for schools
Home / National / FUNAAB records major breakthrough with new chicken breed
funaab

FUNAAB records major breakthrough with new chicken breed

— 28th August 2018

NAN

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), says it has recorded a major breakthrough in its First Improved Indigenous Chicken Breed after 24 years of research and named it “FUNAAB Alpha”.

Speaking at the presentation of Certificate of Registration for FUNAAB Alpha, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kolawole Salako, said the achievement which spanned 24 years is a blend of hard work and persistence.

He noted that the breakthrough would positively affect the common man and the nation in the poultry market and of course, food production in Nigeria.

According to Salako, the university having found the breed acceptable by rural and commercial producers, went ahead to register the project as FUNAAB Alpha on July 26, 2018, by the National Center for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB).

READ ALSO Early diagnosis can reduce deaths from cancer – Bayelsa Commisisoner

`’Our university has successfully placed on the Nigerian poultry market a dual purpose breed of chicken, tested under rural households from September 2016 to December 2017, and was found to be one of the breeds preferred for egg production under semi-scavenging and scavenging conditions.

“The dual purpose FUNAAB Alpha attains 2.1 to 2.6kg at 20 weeks for males; 1.6 to 1.8kg for females, while eggs are improved from white to brown from 60 to 120 eggs per annum to 200 to 250 eggs per annum,” he said.

He commended the team of scientists, led by Prof Olufunmilayo Adebambo, who worked tirelessly on the project for 24 years.

Salako also appreciated the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the major stakeholders who funded the establishment of the “Pearl-FUNAAB Chicken Breeding Center” in the university for the project in 2014.

He called on other stakeholders and the Federal Government to support the movement so as to ensure the sustainability of the project.

“I know that this project needs to be sustained for the next 20 to 25 years with the chicken products available to meet the demands of rural households.

READ ALSO NAF trains 90 operational pilots in 3 years—-COAS

“The sustainability shall be a culinary delight to Nigerians who still prefer local chicken and the university management is already meeting with Adebambo on the sustainability of the project,” he added.

Also, the Lead Researcher, Adebambo, she said the project was borne out of a challenge given to her by the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Nimbe Adedipe, to work on the genetic improvement of local chickens in Nigeria.

According to her, the expected national concept of the project is innovation solutions for indigenous animal breeds.

She, however, lamented the non-availability of funding for research programmes as well as Nigeria having just one Animal Research Centre.

“Nigeria spent 18 million dollars on chicken importation in 2009 alone. If the government spends half of that money on developing local breeds; imagine what that will translate to,” she said.

She appealed to the Federal Government to establish an indigenous breeding centre for the South and also involve stakeholders in poultry and research development.

Dr Sunday Aladele, the Director of NACGRAB, while presenting the certificate to the vice-chancellor, commended the university for supporting the principal breeder to come up with this achievement.

He said FUNAAB was one of the few universities that came up to register its crop varieties and advised it to work with relevant agencies so as to popularise the chicken breed.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

funaab

FUNAAB records major breakthrough with new chicken breed

— 28th August 2018

NAN The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), says it has recorded a major breakthrough in its First Improved Indigenous Chicken Breed after 24 years of research and named it “FUNAAB Alpha”. Speaking at the presentation of Certificate of Registration for FUNAAB Alpha, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kolawole Salako, said the achievement which spanned 24 years…

  • NAFEST

    NAFEST: We believe in Nigerian’s unity, but FG frustrating our efforts – Wike

    — 28th August 2018

    Assures participants safety, memorable experience Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated his belief in the unity and progress of the country. Governor Wike stated this yesterday, in his speech at the National Technical Committee on the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) programme, tagged “Our, our heritage”, in Port…

  • poverty alleviation

    FG commits N500bn to poverty alleviation

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN The Federal Government is putting the sum of N500 billion into wealth creation and poverty alleviation, Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said. Osinbajo featured at the question and answer session of the 58th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Tuesday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. The theme of with the…

  • BAYELSA COMMISSIONER

    Early diagnosis can reduce deaths from cancer – Bayelsa Commisisoner

    — 28th August 2018

    …. says Cancer centre in honour of late Mrs. Dickson to be launched soon Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said preparations are in top gear for the launching of the Henry Seriake Dickson Foundation, Cancer Centre and Henry Seriake Dickson Institute. Iworiso-Markson said this, in Toru-Orua, Sagbama…

  • COAS

    NAF trains 90 operational pilots in 3 year – CAS

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has trained more than 90 operational pilots in three years as part of renewed effort to reposition the service for effective performance. The Chief of Air Staff (COAS), Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar, disclosed this on Tuesday at the graduation ceremony of Basic Flying Course -18 held at…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share