FUNAAB appoints new VC, registrar, bursar

By Faith Eze and Amachukwu Amarachi

Governing Council of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, has appointed three new principal officers, in substantive capacities

They are, Prof Felix Salako, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Hakeem Adekola as Registrar, Mr. Chukwunwike Ezekpeazu, Bursar.

Pro-chancellor and chairman, Governing Council of FUNAAB, Dr. Aboki Zhawa, said: “The process was guided by rules, regulations and the Act establishing the university. We were guided by provisions of the Act, the rules of the university and federal character. We, as a council, decided to set up the committee that did the screening.

‘’It was after screening that the technical committee was mandated to look at the applicants; to see if they have complied with the spirit of the advertisement. The technical committee came up with a good list and they presented to the selection board. Having looked at the list, we made a recommendation to the council and it approved the list and other recommendations that were submitted.”

The VC-designate, Prof Salako, was born in Lagos State in 1961 and hails from Ibadan, Oyo State. He is a professor of Soil Physics in the Department of Soil Science and Land Management, College of Plant Science and Crop Production (COLPLANT) of FUNAAB, he attended the Igbobi College, Lagos; University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he obtained his B. Agric (Hons) and M.Sc degrees in Soil Science in 1983 and 1986, respectively before proceeding to the University of Ibadan, where he bagged his PhD in Soil Science.

Prof Salako joined the services of FUNAAB in 2000 as a Senior Lecturer and moved up the academic ladder to become a professor in 2006. He had served the university on many fronts, which include: Head of Department, Soil Science and Land Management; Director, Agricultural Media Resources and Extension Centre; pioneer Director, Centre for Community-Based Farming Scheme and Deputy VC, Development, for two terms. He has to his credit, over 80 publications in books/monographs, articles in learned journals, papers in referred conference proceedings and technical reports. He had equally supervised more than 50 students at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

The Registrar-designate, Dr. Adekola, was born in Lagos on January 12, 1968, is a native of Ogun Waterside, Ogun State. He attended Community High School, Ibiade, Ogun State for his secondary education, between 1980 and 1985. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in History, Master of Personnel Psychology and a Doctorate degree in Applied Psychology (Personnel Psychology option), from the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, in 1989, 1997 and 2006, respectively. He was employed as an Administrative Officer II by the Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University) in September 1991. He rose through the ranks to become a Deputy Registrar in October 2007 in the same university. He was later appointed as the pioneer Registrar of the Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State in 2007 and served out his tenure on April 30, 2012.

The Bursar-designate, Mr. Ezekpeazu, was born on February 2, 1960 in Onitsha, Anambra State. He attended Christ the King College, Onitsha; University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he obtained both his B.Sc (Hons) degree in Accountancy and Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) Banking and Finance in 1981 and 2005, respectively.

Ezekpeazu was a former Bursar at the National Mathematical Centre, Abuja and was a visiting Bursar on Sabbatical at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, before he was appointed as Bursar in FUNAAB.