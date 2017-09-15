The Sun News
Fun, excitement as beer carnival rocks Lagoon Breeze

— 15th September 2017

By Demola Balogun

For beer novices and hardcore connoisseurs, it is a jolly good time, as they converge today Friday, September 15 at Lagoon Breeze pool terrace of Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos for a 3-day bubbly beer carnival.

An amazing tasting and competitive beer event, the event is expected to gather dozens of top lager brands, rich dark ale (stout), premium cider and energy drinks while hundreds of beer fans and fun seekers giddy up for an explosive ‘drinkmanship’.

The three-day beer carnival scheduled for Friday September 15-17, 2017 and targeted at brand experts and professionals well versed in thirst, and who studied brews for their bouquet, clarity, flavour and alcohol volume (ABV), presents a great opportunity for brand loyalists to storm the various beer booths with colourful branded T-shirts and pretzel garlands won around their necks, for a beer tasting shindig.

The Nigerian Beer Carnival coincides with the American Beer Festival, which marks its 35th anniversary this month. According to Eko Hotel’s F&B Manager, Abhilash Cherian, the beer carnival offers a unique moment for brand experts, brewing companies and brew masters to leverage on their brand prestige and competitive edge by engaging beer lovers on a tasting adventure, pairing beer with choice foods, while covering all aspects of brewing culture and healthy drinking.

However, unlike the United States where the highpoint of the beer festival is connoisseur tasting marathon session and presentation of gold, sliver and bronze medals for beer excellence in over 50 categories, the Nigerian Beer Carnival is focused on healthy beer drinking culture and dining experience by the attendees thirsty for their favourite drinks, accompanied with beer-themed musical performances, live band entertainment, and fun game activities.

On her part, Eko Hotel’s Sales/Marketing Manager, Mrs Iyadunni Gbadebo explained that the beer carnival is a great occasion for connoisseurs, patrons, guests and brew masters to enjoy premium lager in a perfect environment at the Lagoon Breeze, as their passion for golden bubbles meet with brewing perfection and hospitality excellence offered by the hotel.

The variety of brands available at the three-day beer carnival includes Guinness stout, Savanna cider, Salitos (Mexican beer), Monster energy drink and Nigerian Breweries premium brands.

From light cider to draught beer, high alcohol stout to fruity tasty beer and energy drinks, the carnival promises to jolt many taste buds. “The carnival is a challenge for beer connoisseurs to prove their mettle over rounds of beer mugs, pilsner and tankard glasses and feel the alcohol course through their systems with a definite punch of refreshing bubbles and excitement,” Cherian concludes.   

