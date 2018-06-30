I’m fully prepared for stardom – Evih

Speaking about his plans and hopes for his music career, the Delta State-born final year student of University of Benin, who is currently promoting his latest single, Santiago Milano, says he is confident of his talent and fully prepared for stardom, irrespective of the many hurdles he may have to grapple with in his quest for success.

With Tuface as his major mentor, influence and inspiration, Evih who has been making music since 2014, believes because he is a versatile artiste with no limits, he is fully kitted with the necessary requirements to break ranks in the highly competitive Nigerian music industry.

“I look up to Tuface because he has remained relevant all these years. He’s still topping the charts and yet he’s so humble. When you listen to an artiste’s song, you can tell if the artiste is going to be a one- song hit-maker or an all-rounder. I don’t want to be boastful but my songs are awesome. Most times, I just put out songs without really promoting them. If we decide to release each of them as singles, I will probably be on the top three,” he said.

On the challenges he has had to grapple with as a greenhorn, Evih said it is lack of support from necessary quarters.