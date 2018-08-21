FULL LIST: Cardi B, Gambino, others win at 2018 MTV VMAs

New winners have emerged at the MTV Video Music Awards, which held on Monday at Radio City Music Hall, New York.

Rapper and new mum, Cardi B entered the night with the most nominations and won some awards. Jennifer Lopez received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Childish Gambino won three awards, making him one of the big winners of the night.

The show had no host

See the full list of nominations with winners in bold

Video of the Year:

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]

Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Song of the Summer:

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa “One Kiss”

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo “No Brainer”

Drake “In My Feelings”

Ella Mai “Boo’d Up”

Juice WRLD “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Post Malone “Better Now”

Best Hip Hop Video:

Cardi B – “Bartier Cardi” [ft. 21 Savage]

The Carters – “APES**T”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

J. Cole – “ATM”

Migos – “Walk It Talk It” [ft. Drake]

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

Best Pop Video:

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

P!nk – “What About Us”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Song of the Year:

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]

Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Post Malone – “rockstar” [ft. 21 Savage]

Push Artist of the Year:

July 2018 – Chloe x Halle

June 2018 – Sigrid

May 2018 – Lil Xan

April 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko

March 2018 – Jessie Reyez

February 2018 – Tee Grizzley

January 2018 – Bishop Briggs

December 2017 – Grace VanderWaal

November 2017 – Why Don’t We

October 2017 – PRETTYMUCH

September 2017 – SZA

August 2017 – Kacy Hill

July 2017 – Khalid

June 2017 – Kyle

May 2017 – Noah Cyrus

Best Latin Video:

Daddy Yankee – “Dura”

J Balvin – “Mi Gente” [ft. Willy William]

Jennifer Lopez – “Dinero” [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]

Luis Fonsi – “Échame La Culpa” [ft. Demi Lovato]

Maluma – “Felices los 4”

Shakira – “Chantaje” [ft. Maluma]

Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Best New Artist:

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

Best Collaboration:

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]

The Carters – “APES**T”

Jennifer Lopez – “Dinero” [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]

Logic – “1-800-273-8255” [ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid]

N.E.R.D – “Lemon” [ft. Rihanna]

Best Dance Video:

Avicii – “Lonely Together” [ft. Rita Ora]

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”

Marshmello – “Silence” [ft. Khalid]

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”

Best Rock Video:

Fall Out Boy – “Champion”

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Linkin Park – “One More Light”

Panic! at the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk on Water”

Video With a Message:

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”

Logic – “1-800-273-8255” [ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid]

Best Cinematography:

Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains”

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Eminem – “River” [ft. Ed Sheeran]

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Best Direction:

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Justin Timberlake – “Say Something” [ft. Chris Stapleton]

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Best Art Direction:

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

J. Cole – “ATM”

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”

SZA – “The Weekend”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Best Visual Effects:

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”

Eminem – “Walk on Water” [ft. Beyoncé]

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”

Maroon 5 – “Wait”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Best Choreography:

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]

Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dua Lipa – “IDGAF”

Justin Timberlake – “Filthy”

Best Editing:

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”

N.E.R.D – “Lemon” [ft. Rihanna]

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”