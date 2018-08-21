– The Sun News
Latest
22nd August 2018 - FG supplies farm inputs to 6,670 farmers in Plateau
22nd August 2018 - Hospital beds for highest bidders
22nd August 2018 - Customs recovers N8.6b in Lagos
22nd August 2018 - Lagos Anglican bishop, chief imam agree on inter-faith dialogue
22nd August 2018 - Sallah: Muslims lament high costs of ram, sellers declare losses  
22nd August 2018 - Music House: Unravel hidden truth on demolition, Ladoja tasks journalists
22nd August 2018 - If I am in government…
22nd August 2018 - Bible proofs God is not against polygamy
22nd August 2018 - Does President or faction of Senate have power to reconvene upper legislative chamber on vacation? (1)
22nd August 2018 - Arsenal fans build title hope on Iwobi 
Home / Entertainment / FULL LIST: Cardi B, Gambino, others win at 2018 MTV VMAs
MTV

FULL LIST: Cardi B, Gambino, others win at 2018 MTV VMAs

— 21st August 2018

New winners have emerged at the MTV Video Music Awards, which held on Monday at Radio City Music Hall, New York.

Rapper and new mum, Cardi B entered the night with the most nominations and won some awards. Jennifer Lopez received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Childish Gambino won three awards, making him one of the big winners of the night.

The show had no host

READ ALSO Hospital beds for highest bidders

See the full list of nominations with winners in bold

Video of the Year:

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]
Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”

Song of the Summer:

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa “One Kiss”
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo “No Brainer”
Drake “In My Feelings”
Ella Mai “Boo’d Up”
Juice WRLD “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
Post Malone “Better Now”

Best Hip Hop Video:

Cardi B – “Bartier Cardi” [ft. 21 Savage]
The Carters – “APES**T”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
J. Cole – “ATM”
Migos – “Walk It Talk It” [ft. Drake]
Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

Best Pop Video:

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]
Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
P!nk – “What About Us”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Song of the Year:

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]
Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Dua Lipa – “New Rules”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Post Malone – “rockstar” [ft. 21 Savage]

Push Artist of the Year:

July 2018 – Chloe x Halle
June 2018 – Sigrid
May 2018 – Lil Xan
April 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko
March 2018 – Jessie Reyez
February 2018 – Tee Grizzley
January 2018 – Bishop Briggs
December 2017 – Grace VanderWaal
November 2017 – Why Don’t We
October 2017 – PRETTYMUCH
September 2017 – SZA
August 2017 – Kacy Hill
July 2017 – Khalid
June 2017 – Kyle
May 2017 – Noah Cyrus

Best Latin Video:

Daddy Yankee – “Dura”
J Balvin – “Mi Gente” [ft. Willy William]
Jennifer Lopez – “Dinero” [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]
Luis Fonsi – “Échame La Culpa” [ft. Demi Lovato]
Maluma – “Felices los 4”
Shakira – “Chantaje” [ft. Maluma]

Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone

Best New Artist:

Bazzi
Cardi B
Chloe x Halle
Hayley Kiyoko
Lil Pump
Lil Uzi Vert

Best Collaboration:

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”
Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]
The Carters – “APES**T”
Jennifer Lopez – “Dinero” [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]
Logic – “1-800-273-8255” [ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid]
N.E.R.D – “Lemon” [ft. Rihanna]

Best Dance Video:

Avicii – “Lonely Together” [ft. Rita Ora]
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”
The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”
David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”
Marshmello – “Silence” [ft. Khalid]
Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”

Best Rock Video:

Fall Out Boy – “Champion”
Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”
Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”
Linkin Park – “One More Light”
Panic! at the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”
Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk on Water”

Video With a Message:

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”
Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”
Logic – “1-800-273-8255” [ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid]

Best Cinematography:

Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains”
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Eminem – “River” [ft. Ed Sheeran]
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Best Direction:

The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Justin Timberlake – “Say Something” [ft. Chris Stapleton]
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

READ ALSO Lagos Anglican bishop, chief imam agree on inter-faith dialogue

Best Art Direction:

The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
J. Cole – “ATM”
Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”
SZA – “The Weekend”
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Best Visual Effects:

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”
Eminem – “Walk on Water” [ft. Beyoncé]
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”
Maroon 5 – “Wait”
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Best Choreography:

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]
Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Dua Lipa – “IDGAF”
Justin Timberlake – “Filthy”

Best Editing:

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”
N.E.R.D – “Lemon” [ft. Rihanna]
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FARMERS

FG supplies farm inputs to 6,670 farmers in Plateau

— 22nd August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos The Federal Government has empowered about 6,670 Rice farmers in Plateau State with seedlings, fertilisers, herbicides and other agricultural inputs for maximum production of rice in the country. Governor Simon Lalong disclosed this, on Monday, while inspecting the distribution of the farm inputs and other farming implements at the Plateau Agricultural Development…

  • CUSTOMS

    Customs recovers N8.6b in Lagos

    — 22nd August 2018

    Zika Bobby The Zone A office of  the Nigeria Customs Service,  Post Clearance Audit (PCA) unit has recovered N8,698,124,641 between January and June 2018. The recovery is N2,687,980,161 above the N6,010,144,480 collected as at June 2017. This was disclosed by Customs Comptroller in charge of the unit, Muhammed Abba Kura, while briefing the Assistant Comptroller…

  • BISHOP

    Lagos Anglican bishop, chief imam agree on inter-faith dialogue

    — 22nd August 2018

    Gilbert Ekezie Bishop, Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), Dr. Humphrey Olumakaiye and the Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheik Muhammed Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abu-Nolla, have stressed the need for interfaith dialogue on the issues of common interest in Lagos and the country at large. The clerics spoke yesterday during a courtesy/familiarisation visit of Bishop Olumakaiye to Sheik…

  • MUSLIMS

    Sallah: Muslims lament high costs of ram, sellers declare losses  

    — 22nd August 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu The high cost of rams across major markets in Lagos may have forced many Muslims to jettison the idea of slaughtering rams during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Daily Sun findings have revealed. Findings across some ram markets in Lagos revealed that the average cost of ram was from N70,000. The development has, however, led…

  • LADOJA

    Music House: Unravel hidden truth on demolition, Ladoja tasks journalists

    — 22nd August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan A former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, on Tuesday, tasked journalists to unravel the hidden truth on the real reasons the administration of Governor Abiola Ajimobi demolished the N800 million Music House owned by a popular gospel artiste, Yinka Ayefele. He stated this during an interview with journalists in Ibadan after…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share