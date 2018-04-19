The Sun News
Fulani herdsmen killed four persons in Plateau

Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than four persons were ambushed and killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Angwan Rogo Village at Jebu Bassa, Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred at about 10pm on Wednesday night while the victims were returning from fetching construction sand with a tipper truck and were attacked and killed.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, Marthias Terna Tyopev who confirmed the attacked said four persons were gruesomely killed.

He gave names of the deceased persons as Adams Sunday, 38, Jatau Akus, 39, Chhu Awarhai 22, and Marcus  Mali 22, all male of Jebu-Maiango Village of Bassa Local Government Area.

“We received information on Wednesday April 18, 2018, at about 10pm unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked and killed four persons, all male of Jebu-Miango village while fetching construction sand with Tipper truck.

“On the receipt of the information, the DPO mobilised his men to the scene of crime. Photographs of the deceased were taken and bodies taken to Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Jos for Post-mortem examination.

“Efforts are on the way to arresting the perpetrators of this dastardly act to face the full consequences of their action. The outcome of the investigation will be made public. Law abiding citizens are advised to go about their lawful businesses.”

Member representing Jos North Bassa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Suleiman Kwande, condemned the killings and called on security agents to arrest the perpetrators of the evil act.

He condoled the families who lost their love ones and sue for peace among the inhabitants of Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

Similarly, Member representing Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives and Senatorial Aspirant, Hon. Edward Pwajok (SAN) described the killings as barbaric and unfortunate.

He said Plateau is the most peaceful state and wonder why some evil individuals are bent on robbing the poor inhabitants of the hard end peace.

Pwajok sympathised with the bereaved families and the entire Miango Chiefdom over the lost and pray that God will give them the enablement to bear the lost.

