Fresh herdsmen attack kill four men in Plateau village
Fresh herdsmen attack kill four men in Plateau VILLAGE

Fresh herdsmen attack kill four men in Plateau village

— 19th April 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than four persons were ambushed and killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Angwan Rogo Village at Jebu Bassa, Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday night while the victims were returning from fetching construction sand with a tipper truck, when they were attacked and killed.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, Marthias Terna Tyopev, confirming the attack, said four persons were gruesomely killed.

He gave names of the murdered persons as Adams Sunday, 38, Jatau Akus, 39, Chhu Awarhai 22, and Marcus Mali, 22.

“We received information on Wednesday April 18, 2018, [that] at about 10 p.m. unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked and killed four persons, all male, of Jebu-Miango village, while fetching construction sand with a tipper truck,” the police spokesman stated.

“On the receipt of the information, the DPO mobilised his men to the scene of crime. Photographs of the deceased were taken and bodies taken to Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Jos, for post-mortem examination.

“Efforts are on the way to arrest the perpetrators of this dastardly act to face the full consequences of their action. The outcome of the investigation will be made public. Lawabiding citizens are advised to go about their lawful businesses.”

Member representing Jos North Bassa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Suleiman Kwande, condemned the killings and called on security agents to arrest the perpetrators of the act.

The lawmaker condoled with families who lost their love ones and called for peace among the inhabitants of Bassa Local Government Area of the middle belt Nigerian state.

Similarly, member representing Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives and Senatorial Aspirant, Hon. Edward Pwajok, described the killings as barbaric and unfortunate.

He said Plateau is the most peaceful state and wondered why some bad individuals are bent on robbing the poor inhabitants of their hard-earned peace.

Pwajok sympathised with the bereaved families and the entire Miango Chiefdom over the loss.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 19th April 2018 at 7:54 am
    The God given victory is the natives’ under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Every this territory native life lost in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives is worthwhile price for Liberation, for Freedom which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. The enemy can only hit and run, but can never win the war, can never exist in this natives territory, can never build in this natives territory. Whatever the enemy destroyed- life, property etc., must be rebuild after the war victory completed. Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land. Only the Sword decides- strike point number one are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc: Slaughter them on your God given native land, Burn Down their barracks, vehicles etc. take everything in their possession- arms etc. If you do not annihilate and erase them on your God given native land, they must annihilate and erase you on your God given native land, if you do not kill them, they will kill you. You’re yours government, leaders, authority, law, kings on yours God given native land in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Lalong is complicit and collaborator of the enemy who must go down with the enemy in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. It is over for the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. It is over for the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

