Fresh herdsmen attack kill four men in Plateau village

Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than four persons were ambushed and killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Angwan Rogo Village at Jebu Bassa, Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday night while the victims were returning from fetching construction sand with a tipper truck, when they were attacked and killed.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, Marthias Terna Tyopev, confirming the attack, said four persons were gruesomely killed.

He gave names of the murdered persons as Adams Sunday, 38, Jatau Akus, 39, Chhu Awarhai 22, and Marcus Mali, 22.

“We received information on Wednesday April 18, 2018, [that] at about 10 p.m. unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked and killed four persons, all male, of Jebu-Miango village, while fetching construction sand with a tipper truck,” the police spokesman stated.

“On the receipt of the information, the DPO mobilised his men to the scene of crime. Photographs of the deceased were taken and bodies taken to Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Jos, for post-mortem examination.

“Efforts are on the way to arrest the perpetrators of this dastardly act to face the full consequences of their action. The outcome of the investigation will be made public. Lawabiding citizens are advised to go about their lawful businesses.”

Member representing Jos North Bassa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Suleiman Kwande, condemned the killings and called on security agents to arrest the perpetrators of the act.

The lawmaker condoled with families who lost their love ones and called for peace among the inhabitants of Bassa Local Government Area of the middle belt Nigerian state.

Similarly, member representing Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives and Senatorial Aspirant, Hon. Edward Pwajok, described the killings as barbaric and unfortunate.

He said Plateau is the most peaceful state and wondered why some bad individuals are bent on robbing the poor inhabitants of their hard-earned peace.

Pwajok sympathised with the bereaved families and the entire Miango Chiefdom over the loss.