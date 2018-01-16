Fulani herdsmen need help, not all are criminals – Gov Bagudu

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagugu of Kebbi State, on Tuesday, has said that Fulani herdsmen needed help to change their old lifestyle and pastoral practices which they have been practicing for centuries.
Governor Bagudu, who lamented that all herdsmen recently are being labeled as criminals due to killings in some parts of the country, especially Benue, Zamfara and Nasarawa states, however, said that “Not all Fulani’s herdsmen are criminals. These killings have nothing to do with religion. It is just about lifestyle that need to be change”.
Governor Bagudu, who stated this during the disbursement of N93 million to various communities under the Kebbi State Community and Social Development Project(KB-CSDP)also said, Iin the last two weeks, news headlines from national dailies portrayed herdsmen as criminals.
“These pastorals are those people that are moving their animals around. The societal pressure and environmental changes have made this pastoral practice difficult. I was in the Senate in 2014 and we set up adhoc committee and the mission of the committee was to visit six states which included Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara states, where farmers and Fulani’s clashes took place.
“Part of our findings was that in all these states, citizens of various groups who are acting like herdsmen perpetrate the crimes. Some of these herdsmen, I am not saying we don’t have criminals among them, but we have many of them who are just doing their pastorals and the criminal activities are affecting their lives.
” Whenever I visited Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area, the issue people raise is about security. People cannot go to their homes and farms. The case is different now due to the support we received from the Mr. President. We have achieved a lot of good results. Now our neighbouring state, Zamfara, is being affected now.
” It is important that we participate in a dialogue that would ensure that the pastoral, herdsmen issues are addressed. First, the issue is not a a religious issue; it is an economic issue. These people are risking their lives. It is high time their lifestyle be changed whether in Kebbi or in Benue State. So, I think it is now opt to all of us to help them. It is high time we helped them so that they can begin to enhance their lives, send their children to schools and be agents of economic change.
“Even among these Fulani, we have fishermen among them whose works are being threatened because of their old style of fishing and the current situation did not support that style now. It is time we started it in Kebbi so that other parts of the country can emulate us “.
Earlier, National Coordinator of Community and Social Development Project (CSDP),Dr. AbdulKarim Obaje, represented by Head Monitoring and Information Management Department, Federal Project Support Unitof CSDP, Mr. Niyi Oduneye, disclosed that more than one million dollars have been invested in Kebbi State.
He said that 27 states across Nigeria are currently benefitting from the CSDP programme, stressing that 78 micro projects, 48 projects have been completed in Kebbi State.
General Manager of CSDP in Kebbi State, Mohammed Yakub Yeldu, in his welcome address, disclosed that N93 million is being disbursed to different communities, saying that of the amount, CDSP had contributed N84 million while communities in the state contributed N9 million.
Anyone who think the war is about the so-called herdsmen, cattle rearing or grazing, is ignorant and naive. They got themselves into the Political War by being used by the man who call himself sultan who is the leader of fulani criminal terrorists who want to keep fulani Political Control over this territory of the natives at all cost. They have got themselves into the Political War and must pay the price of the Political War. God Is With Us!!!
This has been on circulation as a Media release from the Fulani’s Nationality Movement can(FUNAM). How would you reasonably reconsile the below said media release and the claim of Governor of the Kebbi State?
: MEDIA RELEASE
” Kano, Saturday January 13, 2018 Summary of Deliberations by the Fulani Nationality Movement, (FUNAM). The Fulani Nationality Movement, (FUNAM) after extensive deliberations on the state of the nation in the context of the recent killings and national uproar, met today in Kano, the capital of Kano State. Among other things, the FUNAM deliberated on attacks on cattles by rustlers, kidnap of Fulani men and women in some parts of Nigeria, displacement of Fulani traditional settlements in Northern Nigeria and some parts of Southern Nigeria, stealing of properties belonging to Fulani cattler owners amongst other issues. The group also deliberated on the political situation in Nigeria occassioned by the irresponsible calls for restructuring of Nigeria, the historic and vicious attacks on Fulani people by Southern nationalities and their cohorts in the middle belt, the plot to ensure Fulani are pushed to the backbench in the power equation in Nigeria and above all, the vicious campaign against the God ordained place of Fulani as the leading star guide in Nigeria, and after extensive deliberations, we hereby make the following declarations: a) That the killings in Benue of Tiv is well deserved. It was a revenge attack on the series of onslaught on the Fulani which was most horrendous on November 17 2017 when 30 Fulani men and women were killed in Nasarawa State. We notice the recalcitrant culture of the Tiv people as demonstrated even during the 1804 Jihad when they obstructed our ordained conquest of Nigeria. b) We condemn the media propaganda being waged against the Fulani and supported by Yoruba, Igbo and their bigotry allies in the Middle Belt. c) That we are aware of plots by the minority ethnic groups in the Middle Belt to attack Fulani settlements. d) That we have asked all Fulani across West Africa to raise money and arms to prosecute the oncoming war. We call on all Fulanis to prepare for this Holy War. There is no going back. All over the world, Nigeria is the only country given to Fulani by God. e) We oppose the anti-grazing laws which obstruct the ability of Fulani to move freely and stay anywhere in Nigeria. The Fulani, if not for the British would have actually conquered the entire Nigeria which God has ordained as our dominion. f) That the Cattle Colony is the only solution to the crisis. Whether the Federal Government or State Governments accept or not, we have asked all Fulani herdmen all over West Africa to move to Nigeria and penetrate every corner for the upcoming Jihad. We have asked them to be armed since it seems it is the only language Nigeria understands. The Nigerian Government has failed to protect us. g) We warn those who oppose the Fulani cattle trade to be cautious of the consequences. We are ready for the worse. We are prepared for war. There is hope for peace if and only if attacks on Fulani herdsmen stop and the Fulani is allowed to settle anywhere that the Fulani chose to settle in Nigeria. We are Nigerians and are free to settle anywhere we desire with our culture, our families, our commerce and our values to the glory of Almighty Allah. Any attempt(s) to reverse these demands will be met with Holy Uprising never before seen in the History of Nigeria and in the scale compared only with the 1804 Jihad. A word is enough for the wise. The Fulani is capable of defending itself.”
Signed
Badu Salisu Ahmadu National President Umar Amir Shehu
How foolish the leaders from benue state that visited buhari recently could be . With over 73 of their people killed by APC led fulani herdsmen my heart bled seeing buhari welcoming them with a smiling face . The senseless leaders in reply smiled too.
Let me remind these foolish leaders from benue that buhari loves them not. Nor was he moved by the mayhem his people unleashed on benue people. He only invited them in a bid to stop the benue people from carrying out reprisal attack. TELL YOUR PEOPLE NOT TO CARRY OUT ANY REPRISAL ATTACKS . He told them and the fools agreed. Do i sympathize with benue people ? NO . Why ? The same way they in solidarity with the blood sucking hausas killed NDIGBO during the civil war and the just concluded OPERATION PYTHON DANCE is the same method they are being slaughtered today. Soon and very soon the whole of 19 states in Nigeria will be internally displaced by BOKO HARAM, DESERT ENCROACHMENT AND FULANI HERDSMEN. The wicked must not go unpunished.
Let the Fulani marauders stay in their conquered northern states and get help. Why are they moving southwards if not to continue Fulani expansionism?