Fulani herdsmen must go -Enugu community insists

■ As MASSOB blames Igbo leaders over recurring attack

From Petrus Obi, Enugu

The people of Ndiagu Attakwu, Akegbeugwu in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu who are the latest victims of the Fulani herdsmen attack have vowed that the herdsmen must leave their community.

Speaking when the member representing the area in the House of Reps, Hon Chukwuemeka Ujam visited the area, a community leader, Chief Okeke Joseph, said the community has resolved that the herdsmen cannot continue to live with them.

Said he: “We are not fighting another civil war in Nigeria therefore the Fulani herdsmen should henceforth leave our place and stop killing our people.

“What they are doing is their business yet they keep destroying people’s farms. We did not give them land they are illegal occupants and we can no longer tolerate them.

Addressing the people, Hon Ujam said, he is pained by the unprovoked attack on his people.

“As a young man growing up there has always been a Fulani settlement here, it is a surprise that such a thing should happen knowing the community to be a peaceful one.”

He expressed concern that the attack has kept recurring in Enugu State and called on security agencies to step up security to ensure that the culprits were brought to book.

Ujam reassured the people that the issue of Fulani herdsmen menace is a major issue being discussed in the House of Reps and assured them that it would soon be sorted out, as government cannot condone senseless killing of innocent people across the country.

Meanwhile, the Movement for the Actualization of a Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has blamed Igbo leaders for their nonchalant attitude, which it claimed has led to the continued massacre of innocent citizens in the South East by fulani herdsmen.

In a press statement in reaction to the recent attack on Ndiagu Attakwu, Akebeugwu in the Enugu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, described Igbo leaders as cowards, who have refused to take decisive action on the issue.

Madu noted that the Fulani attack and killings will continue until the leaders wake up from their slumber.

Also the police in Enugu, said, it has arrested one of those believed to be involved in the recent attack where a seminarian was killed and four persons seriously injured.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu identified the suspect as one Umaru Isah from Gusau, Zamfara State.