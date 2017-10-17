The Sun News
Fulani herdsmen may consume ethnic groups in the North – Northern CAN

— 17th October 2017

From: Gyang Bere, Jos

Northern Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged Federal Government to call Fulani herdsmen in the country to order before they consumed minority ethnic groups in the North.

The clergyman called for probe into the killing of 29 persons by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Nkiedonwhro village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State as well as killing of a former Plateau State Head of Service, Mr. Moses Gwom.

Rev. Pam, in a press statement, condemned the killings and said the unfortunate act by Fulani herdsmen has claimed several lives in Benue, Southern Kaduna, Plateau and Taraba States respectively.

He decried the killing of women, children and the aged in their sleep during the fresh Plateau attack.

He lamented that not even one of the attackers was arrested by security agencies in the area despite the dust-to-down curfew imposed by Governor Simon Lalong.

Similarly, Commander of the Special Task Force, in charge of internal Security in Plateau and neighbouring state, Maj.-Gen. Anthony Atolagbe, has vowed to investigate the killings of the 29 persons in Bassa.

Gen. Atolagbe said soldiers posted to the locality had been recalled to the headquarters of the task force for proper briefing on how the attack took place in the village.

He regretted that despite the fact that there was curfew and movement was supposed to be restricted, the suspected gunmen invaded the village and killed women, children and the aged.

Post Views: 10
