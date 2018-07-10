Fulani herdsmen kill 50 in Adamawa villages

BillyGraham Abel Yola

Over 50 People were reported to have been killed in another bloody attack, on Monday night, in several communities bothering Adamawa and Taraba States.

Locals told Daily Sun that some Fulani militia attacked several ethnic villages of Gojefa, Bujum Yashi, Bujum Waya, Sabonlayi and Bujum Kasuwa villages in Numan Local Government area of Adamawa State.

Other communities affected by the onslaught included Anguwan Bishop Yotti, Todung, Budon, Bunzum and Bamga Dutse in Taraba State.

One of the locals who survived the mayhem, identified as Galilee Ishaku, a resident of Sabon Layi said, “They are Fulanis who attacked us and they came when we were in the market because it’s market day.

“They suddenly entered our village and started shooting. We ran and cross over the river. They followed us and kept on shooting.

“Right now as I am talking, they are in our village, grazing on our farms.

“The people I know that were killed were about 13 people but many of our villagers are still unaccounted for.”

Gerald Na’allah, a community leader said, “It has become a habit that we here that they are coming to our village to attack us.

“It usually start as a rumour and we report it to the appropriate authorities and it eventually happens that they come in and attack and kill and loot.

“People have stopped going to farm and not one is farming again, this so-called food security is not a reality because of these attacks.”

The member representing Numan in the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Sodomti Tayedi, condemned the attacks and lamented that poverty and starvation looms for her constituency as most of the residents cannot go to farm because of the wave of incessant attacks.

She said more than 30 people are feared to have been killed in the recent wave of attacks.

The lawmaker also said that hardly a week would pass without an attack on her constituency by suspected Fulani militia.

According to her, the rate at which people now flee their ancestral homes for fear of the unknown was, alarming adding that the situation may soon result to food crisis in the state.

Tayedi said, “Our people are farmers and grazers but my community is now living in fear since these attacks started in November last year and has persisted up till date.

“We are hopeless and helpless, economic activities here have stopped, this is farming season and if we cannot go to farm, then poverty and starvation is what is left.

“We are calling on government as matter of urgency to come and secure our people and constituency since no one is allowed to take up arms, then it is the responsibility of the government to protect people.”

The Adamawa State government speaking on the attacks decried the attacks on agricultural communities in the state by herdsmen saying the attacks could lead to serious food crisis.

The Adamawa state Commissioner for information and strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, while condemning the attacks on communities in Numan and Demsa expressed government’s concern over the number of people fleeing their ancestral home for fear of impending attacks.

He said government is working with security agencies to restore peace to the affected communities.

Sajoh added that government would provide assistance to victims of the recent attack in Numan and Demsa.

This attack is the fourth in a fourth night and adds to the list of sad memories of Demsa and Numan in Adamawa and sad narrative of failure of security operatives in protecting lives and properties of civilians as close to a hundred people have been killed and several homes destroyed by the yet to be apprehended armed herdsmen killers.

Observers of the security incident have called for more proactive measures by security agents to apprehend the attackers and contain the constant attacks on Taraba and Adamawa communities by armed militia.