2019: Buhari must speak to Nigerians now – Sani

IN 418 BC, Herodotus, the Greek Philosopher who is known as the “father of history”, said “a man who does not know anything about the events that took place before he/she was born will remain forever a child.” And precisely in 1957, Sir Ahmadu Bello said the following: “We the people of the North will continue our stated intention to conquer the South and dip the Quran into the Atlantic Ocean after the British leave our shores”.

Three years later on 12th October, 1960, he went a step further by saying the following words to the Parrot Newspaper; “The new Nation called Nigeria should be an estate of our great grandfather Usman Dan Fodio. We must use the minorities in the North as willing tools and the South as a conquered territory and never allow them to have control over their future.” “I will allow Balewa to go and become Prime Minister (PM), and lead the unbelievers of the south whilst I stay in the North and lead the faithful.”

The above statement is a pointer to the fact there is no way you can look at the herdsmen’s atrocities in this part of the country and give the President a clean bill of health, not because he sponsored or instigated the Fulani herdsmen to kill innocent souls but because of his own reputation of not tackling security issues with swiftness since he got into office. President Muhammadu Buhari is more or less a victim of his own reputation.

We all remember how we condemned and blamed former president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, for his nonchallant attitude towards the Boko Haram insurgency, and most importantly, his vacillation when the Chibok girls were kidnapped. PMB should know that security of life and property of every citizen of this country rests on him. He should, in a jiffy, react to this murderous killing of innocent farmers across the country, and if the President cannot stop these rampant killings by bloodthirsty Fulani herdsmen under his watch, he should wonder how history will remember him.

In not less than two days, herdsmen destroyed University of Ilorin multi-million naira research farms and the training farms with cattle belonging to unidentified herdsmen, according to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem. He said that they went to the extent of uprooting tubers of cassava for their cattle to feed on, which stopped students from researching or training on the farms again, because the herdsmen destroyed everything they planted for reaseach.

Again, they even went ahead to sack Ondo council secretariat and chased out the workers at the Akure South Local Government Secretariat over a disagreement. They went to the extent of macheting council workers. It took the intervention of the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, and the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr. Pedro Ideba, who swung into action by deploying their men in the council, before the situation was brought under control.

Fellow Nigerians, there comes a time in a man’s life when he has to reflect deeply and evaluate his age to know how old he is and try to approximate how many years are left, given the nation’s life expectancy figures and the fact that death is inevitable, as the unexpected does happen frequently in our clime. It is, therefore, time to take stock of the gains of yesterday and not the pains of yesterday. We should put our eyes on the path ahead which is more glorious, brighter and better, rather than the ugly past, reflecting on those killed during the Jonathan administration by the Boko Haram by the mouthpiece of this government is amounting to telling the present administration that Fulani herdsmen have the right and total justification to murder farmers across the country.

It is time to act together and call a spade a spade to put our houses in order, fight Fulani herdsmen collectively to a standstill and let them realise that what they are doing is totally erroneous and uncalled for.

Nigeria, as a nation, is facing its fair or unfair share of global challenges that are overwhelming even greater nations of the world. But, if we can stand together as a nation and fight together, we shall overcome the storms, because greater is he that is with us than he that is with our enemies. Issues like Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen, corruption, nepotism, favoritism and the rest should henceforth be stopped. We should permit the government to apply the 2014 National Conference resolution made during GEJ’s administration and not let the efforts of our great fathers and those that came together, spared their precious time in drafting the Confab report, go to waste. If the recommendations of this confab are implemented, the issue of Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen and the rest will eventually be nipped in the bud naturally. In unity is where our strength lies. Division of any form is not the solution to our problem as some tribes, ethics, religions, perceptions and regions believe.

We are all students of history. There were people who fought to keep this country one and in peace, in person of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Ahmadu Bello and others. We must, therefore, pass this inherited peace to our generations yet unborn. We all have a stake in this nation. It is not about a group of people; it is not about any religion; it is not about an individual; it is not about positions; it is all about our dear nation, Nigeria. Nigerians should come out en masse to fight against corruption, nepotism, favoritism and the rest. It is in this country that a mysterious snake reportedly swallowed the sum of N36m belonging to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), and the person involved could not account for the said sale of form worth N36 million to students seeking university admission. Let’s ask ourselves, what exactly does the smell of the natural currency do to snakes? How nutritious is paper currency to snakes?

“I pledge to serve Nigeria with all my strength, so help me God.” Thus, goes a line of our National Anthem. But, when we victimise a fellow Nigerian because of his religion, political belief, tongue and/or tribe, then we have neither respect for, nor shown it for the genuine emancipation our forefathers fought. Rather than immortalise them in our actions, we victimise them with our inactions by the way we deal with those we should protect.

How can we comfort those orphaned by senseless killings carried out by those who don’t have respect for the sanctity of life? No amount of compensation will fill the vacuum created in the hearts of the victims who always keep vigil expecting the return of their loved ones that will never return by dint of circumstances beyond their control.

These agonies are caused by our selfishness. We pursue elusive things of life, like buying/building gigantic houses, becoming business tycoons, living lives of affluence with family members, establishing businesses abroad and here in Nigeria, all of which are vanity upon vanity.

All around the world, first time records are being made. There are new scientific discoveries; new architectures take the place of old ones. Yesterday’s trends/fashions become outdated as years roll by. And, when death completes the circle of vanity of life, even the most cherished possession of the dead is left behind.

The absurd in Nigeria is more perplexing than what any mind can dream of as a work of fiction. Respectability and accountability died in Nigeria long ago and there are no differences between statesmen and those who seek to execute us. There is neither honour nor integrity in governance in Nigeria, and the more our democratic culture regresses, the easier it gets for our leaders to empty their bowels right on our heads.

What we really need in Nigeria today is attitudinal change even towards our culture, religious belief, tribes and tolerance. The more we tolerate ourselves, the more we stay together as one entity and do things in common. We need no sentiment of power, and we should drop the habit of looking at each other as Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo. We were colonized together and given independence by Sir. Lord Lugard in 1960 all together, so why the sentiments? Let’s be united to move this country forward.

In Nigeria today, it seems hope is running low, there is so much anxiety about who takes over power. But our success as a nation is not about who takes over power or what happens inside the State House. It is about what happens inside our houses; that is where the society starts from. It starts with me and you – a peaceful Nigeria starts with me and you. It is our collective destiny to live beyond 2019. Nigeria shall live beyond 2019.