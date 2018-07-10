The Sun News
Fulani herdsmen defy Umahi, block expressway with cattle in Ebonyi

Fulani herdsmen defy Umahi, block expressway with cattle in Ebonyi

— 10th July 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Human and vehicular movements were, on Tuesday, temporarily grounded in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital as suspected Fulani herdsmen blocked the old Enugu road in the state capital with their herds of cattle.

The blockage which started at about 3:10pm during a light rain shower lasted for several minutes. It obstructed free flow of traffic in the Mile 50 axis of the metropolis which is partly in the heart of the town.

Sometime early this year, the state Governor, Chief David Umahi, banned…

 

 

