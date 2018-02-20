The Sun News
Fulani herders take oath to assure peace in Ekiti

Fulani herders take oath to assure peace in Ekiti

— 20th February 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Fulani herders in Ekiti and South West have taken a traditional oath binding on them to assure the host communities in Ekiti, and by extension, the South West of Nigeria, that they would no longer behave unruly, kill or allow their cattle to stray into farms.

The traditional oath, revealed to be an effective cultural sanction on herders, as its violation is believed to bring tragedy on the culprit, was administered by Alhaji Ardo Mairero, the Sarkin Fulani of Kwara State during the peace meeting of all parties involved in herdsmen challenge in the state.

Thise in attendance included Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau,  Alhaji Mohammad Leewa,  National President, Miyetti Allah, Mohammad Kiruwa, Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose,  Ekiti Deputy Governor, Olusola Kolapo, Secretary to State Government, (SSG), Modupe Alade, Chief of Staff, Dipo Anisulowo, Agriculture Commissioner, Kehinde Odebunmi and Miyetti Allah national and zonal leaders.

Also, a communiqué, co-signed by Governor Fayose, Alhaji Shekarau, representative of HRH Muhammad Sanusi 11, Emir of Kano, Mrs.  Alade (SSG), Alhaji Kiruwa, National President of Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association and Alhaji Mohammad Kabir, Zonal Chairman, South West Miyetti  Allah Cattle Breeders Association and witnessed by Alhaji Nasamu Muhammad, Chiraman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Ekiti State, was released through the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Fayose,  Mr . Idowu Adelusi.

Adeslusi said:” Of most significance of the peace meeting of February 19 by the stakeholders was the traditional oath taken with kolanuts as agreement that  the herdsmen in Ekiti will not behave unruly any longer, kill or allow their cows to stray into farms.

” It was administered with kola and sharing of the kola , which is a Fulani tradition that is binding on the  initiators. With this oath,  issues of robbery,  killing,  damaging of farms and kidnapping among others being allegedly  perpetuated  by Fulani herders are over in the state.  The meeting and signing

of the memorandum by all parties  lasted for two hours between 11pm on Monday 19 to  1am of Tuesday, February 20, ” he said.

The communique, released to newsmen, on Tuesday, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, read in part: ” A truce meeting,  initiated by the Emir of Kano and the Governor of Ekiti State over pastoralists menace was held on Monday, February 19.  The Governor, His Excellency Prof. Kolapo Olusola, deputy Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau, former Governor of Kano State representing the Emir of Kano HRH Muhammed Sanusi II, traditional rulers in Ekiti State, President and leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (both National and South west), members of Ekiti State Executive Council, members, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Security Chiefs and all key stakeholders in Ekiti State.

“The representatives of Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau, conveyed the concern of the Emir over broken down relationship between herdsmen and host communities that had led to loss of lives in Ekiti State and other parts of the country. The Emir commiserated with the families of those whose lives have been cut short due to the attacks, and reprisals of herders and associated consequences. ”

It went further to say: ” Similarly, the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and patrons condemned in strong terms any form if killing that has taken place.

The Emir, through his representative s stated and it was unanimously agreed that henceforth, all herders must obey the anti-grazing and relevant laws of the land.”

The communiqué further gave the following resolutions: “That herdsmen must stop attacks on any member of the host communities, any herder that breaches the peace should be prepared to face the wrath of the law, and  Ekiti people should not provoke the herdsman or kill their cattle.”

It concludes that : “It is therefore agreed that pastoralists / farmers crisis and killings, under any guise must stop immediately. The meeting supports the anti-night grazing stand of the law because it protects the interest of all parties, and the law taken its course in the violation of letters of these resolutions. Similarly, the meeting describes Governor Fayose as a peaceful leader who represents hope for all.”

 

 

