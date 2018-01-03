Fulani/farmers crisis: 3,000 flee homes in Nasarawa

•Priest tells Christians: Protect yourselves

From Linus Oota, Lafia and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Thousands of Tiv farmers of Nasarawa extraction deserted their homes, following attacks on some communities in neigbouring Benue State, by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The affected farmers who deserted Boutsa, Demekaa, Ayoosu, among other villages in Keana Local Government Area of the state, for fear of being attacked by the rampaging herdsmen, are currently taking refuge at Keana South Primary School.

President of Tiv Youth Organisation in Nasarawa State, Mr. Peter Ahemba, while addressing the displaced Tiv people in Keana, regretted the untold hardship been experienced by his kinsmen as a result of the unfortunate incident.

He pointed out that the harassment of Tiv people from Nasarawa, by herdsmen, as a result of the implementation of the anti-open grazing law by Benue State government must not be allowed to continue as Tiv people have nothing to do with enacted laws in Benue.

“Since the implementation of the anti-open grazing law by Benue state government, the herdsmen have continued to harass our people here in Nasarawa, as if we are party to the decision of Benue.”

Ahemba appealed to the state and Federal Government to mobilise adequate security to the troubled areas so as to prevent further breakdown of law and order as well as ensure quick return of the farmers to their homes.

The Tiv youth leader also appealed to the victims to remain calm as government is already taking measures to arrest the situation.

In Kwara State, following the attack on St Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral in Ilorin, on new year day, Project Director, Catholic Diocese of Ilorin, Revd. Fr. Chris Olalekan Ajiboye, has declared that no one has monopoly of violence.

Revd. Fr. Ajiboye specifically told Christians in the state to protect themselves against attacks.

Ajiboye, in a Facebook post, questioned the rationale behind the attack, and alleged that the attack was carried out by Muslim youths.

About 50 hoodlums reportedly disrupted the crossover service of some churches around Taiwo Isale area of Ilorin, capital of Kwara state.

The churches reportedly attacked were St Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Methodist Cathedral, Christ Apostolic Church and UMCA Hausa churches.

Ajiboye said the Church was not close to any mosque, and asked: “Why this attack on New Year day?”

The cleric posted some photographs of the attacked church and wrote: “This edifice is the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria.

“Some Muslim youths stormed the cathedral and caused this damage to the house of God. The question is ‘why?’

“The church is not standing close to any mosque. Why this attack on the new year day? I want to say boldly and categorically that Kwara state is not an Islamic state.

“And, no one has monopoly of violence. If the Muslims think they can just wake up and cause havoc and damages, they better have a rethink,” he warned.

Ajiboye said further provocation would bring to the fore, the biblical principle of an eye for an eye.

“It will get to a time when the principle of an eye for an eye will be employed.

Let the leaders of this group call their youths to order to avert future occurrence of this barbaric attitude…or else…,” Ajiboye said.

Reacting to the development, a Facebook user, Akpan Justina, said the youths should be punished and also made to pay for the damages.