The Sun News
Latest
3rd January 2018 - Israel expels African migrants
3rd January 2018 - Pakistan summons US envoy over Trump’s tweet
3rd January 2018 - Iran’s leader blames enemies for unrest
3rd January 2018 - Fulani/farmers crisis: 3,000 flee homes in Nasarawa
3rd January 2018 - 300 receive free medicare in Anambra
3rd January 2018 - Anambra farmers get training on agro-business development plan
3rd January 2018 - Assembly tutors youths on career excellence
3rd January 2018 - Jubilation as Anambra community gets new monarch after 10 years
3rd January 2018 - We’ll capture Lagos in 2019 –PDP
3rd January 2018 - Untold story of Chibok girls’ kidnap
Home / National / Fulani/farmers crisis: 3,000 flee homes in Nasarawa

Fulani/farmers crisis: 3,000 flee homes in Nasarawa

— 3rd January 2018

•Priest tells Christians: Protect yourselves

From Linus Oota, Lafia and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Thousands of Tiv farmers of Nasarawa extraction deserted their homes, following attacks on some communities in neigbouring Benue State, by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The affected farmers who deserted Boutsa, Demekaa, Ayoosu, among other villages in Keana Local Government Area of the state, for fear of being attacked by the rampaging herdsmen, are currently taking refuge at Keana South Primary School.

President of Tiv Youth Organisation in Nasarawa State, Mr. Peter Ahemba, while addressing the displaced Tiv people in Keana, regretted the untold hardship been experienced by his kinsmen as a result of the unfortunate incident.

He pointed out that the harassment of Tiv people from Nasarawa, by herdsmen, as a result of the implementation of the anti-open grazing law by Benue State government must not be allowed to continue as Tiv people have nothing to do with enacted laws in Benue.

“Since the implementation of the anti-open grazing law by Benue state government, the herdsmen have continued to harass our people here in Nasarawa, as if we are party to the decision of Benue.”

Ahemba appealed to the state and Federal Government to mobilise adequate security to the troubled areas so as to prevent further breakdown of law and order as well as ensure quick return of the farmers to their homes.

The Tiv youth leader also appealed to the victims to remain calm as government is already taking measures to arrest the situation.

In Kwara State, following the attack on St Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral in Ilorin,  on new year day, Project Director, Catholic Diocese of Ilorin, Revd.  Fr. Chris Olalekan Ajiboye, has declared that no one has monopoly of violence.

Revd.  Fr. Ajiboye specifically told Christians in the state to protect themselves against attacks.

Ajiboye, in a Facebook post, questioned the rationale behind the attack, and alleged that the attack was carried out by Muslim youths.

About 50 hoodlums reportedly disrupted the crossover service of some churches around Taiwo Isale area of Ilorin, capital of Kwara state.

The churches reportedly attacked were St Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Methodist Cathedral, Christ Apostolic Church and UMCA Hausa churches.

Ajiboye said the Church was not close to any mosque, and asked: “Why this attack on New Year day?”

The cleric posted some photographs of the attacked church and wrote: “This edifice is the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria.

“Some Muslim youths stormed the cathedral and caused this damage to the house of God. The question is ‘why?’

“The church is not standing close to any mosque. Why this attack on the new year day? I want to say boldly and categorically that Kwara state is not an Islamic state.

“And, no one has monopoly of violence. If the Muslims think they can just wake up and cause havoc and damages, they better have a rethink,” he warned.

Ajiboye said further provocation would bring to the fore, the biblical principle of an eye for an eye.

“It will get to a time when the principle of an eye for an eye will be employed.

Let the leaders of this group call their youths to order to avert future occurrence of this barbaric attitude…or else…,” Ajiboye said.

Reacting to the development, a Facebook user, Akpan Justina, said the youths should be punished and also made to pay for the damages.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fulani/farmers crisis: 3,000 flee homes in Nasarawa

— 3rd January 2018

•Priest tells Christians: Protect yourselves From Linus Oota, Lafia and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Thousands of Tiv farmers of Nasarawa extraction deserted their homes, following attacks on some communities in neigbouring Benue State, by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen. The affected farmers who deserted Boutsa, Demekaa, Ayoosu, among other villages in Keana Local Government Area…

  • We’ll capture Lagos in 2019 –PDP

    — 3rd January 2018

    The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said it will capture Lagos in the 2019 governorship election. The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Taofeek Gani, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, yesterday. “We will shock the All Progressives Congress (APC) by winning next year’s governorship election in…

  • If Jonathan’s regime had looters, Buhari’s has super looters –Yesufu, ADP chairman

    — 3rd January 2018

    From Okwe Obi, Abuja National Chairman of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabaji Yesufu, in this interview, frowned at the policies of the current administration, especially the fight against corruption and the 2018 budget.    Looking at the administration of President Buhari, how would you rate his administration in terms of the fight against corruption and…

  • PDP Convention: How battle was won, lost

    — 3rd January 2018

    By Ismail Omipidan and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The 2017 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention has come and gone. The epic contest for party positions won and lost. However, the story of what happened at the convention will be a subject of discourse for several months to come.  At the commencement of the campaigns for the…

  • Buhari, APC condemn Rivers, Kwara, Kaduna attacks

    — 3rd January 2018

    •Stop these senseless killings, HURIWA tasks president President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and outrage at the killing of innocent persons in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local Government Area of Rivers State. The president also condemned the killing of a traditional ruler in Kaduna State, the Etum Numana, Dr. Gambo Makama, and his wife in Sanga Local…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share