Fulani, farmers clash averted in Kebbi over alleged killing of herder

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Abubakar of Kebbi State and security agencies, on Monday evening, averted a reprisal attack of Fulani community against farmers settlement after a farmer allegedly killed a cattle herder, Mallam Muhamadu Rabo.

The late Rabo, 32, was a resident of Mai Zagga village in the state.

The Daily Sun gathered that the deceased was accused by a farmer whose name was given as Muhammad Karo, and his son, Bashir Muhammad, who was still at large for destroying his farm produce. It was then a disagreement ensued which allegedly led to the father and son hitting the deceased with an object which led to the herder’s death.

Aggrieved by the farmer’s action, it was gathered that Fulani herdsmen mobilised to avenge the death of their own before security agencies intervened.

Governor Bagudu, it was learnt, paid an unscheduled visit to the Mai Zagga village where he appealed to aggrieved herdsmen to sheath their swords.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bagudu, Alhaji Muazu Dankingeri, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, on Tuesday, quoted Governor Bagudu, to have appealed to the deceased’s father and their kinsmen that they should not embark on any revenge mission. The governor reportedly assured them that justice would take its course.

“The Governor prayed Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and his father fortitude to bear the loss. He also commended the people of Mai-Zagga and other Fulani settlement for not embarkingbon revenge mission assuring that justice would take its course”.

Father of the deceased, Dikko Kirowa, thanked Governor Bagudu for his visit and financial support to the family saying, “the people of the area have resolved not take revenge”.

The state’s Police Public Relation Officer(PPRO) Kebbi state Police Command, DSP Suleiman Mustapha, told Daily Sun on telephone that the farmer, Muhammad Karo, is in custody of the police.

He added that his son, Bashir Muhammad Karo was still at large.