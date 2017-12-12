The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - Fulani, farmers clash averted in Kebbi over alleged killing of herder
12th December 2017 - FUBK relocates administrative officers, others to permanent site
12th December 2017 - World leaders discuss climate financing at Paris summit
12th December 2017 - Sokoto pensioners urge Tambuwal to seek re-election in 2019
12th December 2017 - Mass exodus of herders, cattle sparks fresh crisis in Nasarawa
12th December 2017 - Consumers warned against patronising products without SON certification
12th December 2017 - Oyegun charges Secondus to make PDP responsible party
12th December 2017 - Arik Air resumes flights from Abuja to Calabar, Uyo
12th December 2017 - Pen Academy Gombe wins national info tech kids competition
12th December 2017 - Nigerians march for universal health coverage in Abuja
Home / National / Fulani, farmers clash averted in Kebbi over alleged killing of herder

Fulani, farmers clash averted in Kebbi over alleged killing of herder

— 12th December 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Abubakar of Kebbi State and security agencies, on Monday evening, averted a reprisal attack of Fulani community against farmers settlement after a farmer allegedly killed a cattle herder, Mallam Muhamadu Rabo.

The late Rabo, 32, was a resident of Mai Zagga village in the state.

The Daily Sun gathered that the deceased was accused by a farmer whose name was given as Muhammad Karo, and his son, Bashir Muhammad, who was still at large for destroying his farm produce. It was then a disagreement ensued which allegedly led to the father and son hitting the deceased with an object which led to the herder’s death.

Aggrieved by the farmer’s action, it was gathered that Fulani herdsmen mobilised to avenge the death of their own before security agencies intervened.

Governor Bagudu, it was learnt, paid an unscheduled visit to the Mai Zagga village where he appealed to aggrieved herdsmen to sheath their swords.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bagudu, Alhaji Muazu  Dankingeri, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, on Tuesday, quoted Governor Bagudu, to have  appealed to the deceased’s father and their kinsmen that they should not embark on any revenge mission. The governor reportedly assured them that justice would take its course.

“The Governor prayed Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and his father fortitude to bear the loss. He also commended the people of Mai-Zagga and other Fulani settlement for not embarkingbon revenge mission assuring that justice would take its course”.

Father of the deceased, Dikko Kirowa, thanked Governor Bagudu for his visit and financial support to the family saying, “the people of the area have resolved not take revenge”.

The state’s Police Public Relation Officer(PPRO) Kebbi state Police Command, DSP Suleiman Mustapha, told Daily Sun on telephone that the farmer, Muhammad Karo, is in custody of the police.

He added that his son, Bashir  Muhammad Karo was still at large.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fulani, farmers clash averted in Kebbi over alleged killing of herder

— 12th December 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Abubakar of Kebbi State and security agencies, on Monday evening, averted a reprisal attack of Fulani community against farmers settlement after a farmer allegedly killed a cattle herder, Mallam Muhamadu Rabo. The late Rabo, 32, was a resident of Mai Zagga village in the state. The Daily Sun…

  • FUBK relocates administrative officers, others to permanent site

    — 12th December 2017

    From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The management of the  Federal University Birnin- Kebbi (FUBK) has relocated few of  its administrative officers including the Registrar, Bursary department and security offices from its temporary site to its permanent site. The institution’s Acting Head of information and Public Unit, Mallam Jamilu M. Mogaji, confirmed the relocation in a statement…

  • Sokoto pensioners urge Tambuwal to seek re-election in 2019

    — 12th December 2017

    Members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Sokoto state chapter have urged the Governor of the state, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, to seek re-election in 2019. Alhaji Umaru Abubakar, the state Chairman of the union gave the advice on Monday in Sokoto while speaking with journalists during the 2017 pensioners’ day. He said the decision…

  • Mass exodus of herders, cattle sparks fresh crisis in Nasarawa

    — 12th December 2017

    …..One killed, many injured From: Linus Oota, Lafia The massive influx of Fulani herders and thousands of their cattle into parts of Nasarawa State following the enactment of anti-open grazing law in neighboring Benue State is giving Nasarawa farmers sleepless nights. Saturday last week, a young farmer, Moses Gagah from Akunza Maigiri, Jemkwe area of Obi…

  • Consumers warned against patronising products without SON certification

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has warned members of the public against patronising substandard manufactured  products without SON’s certification. SON Director General, Barr. Osita Anthony Aboloma, gave the warning, on Tuesday, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, while presenting  SON Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certification to SOCEPV Standard Poles…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share