Fulani are not criminals, Emir Sanusi tells Nigerians

John Adams, Minna

Despite the activities of herdsmen in the country, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, has said that Fulani people are not terrorists neither are they criminals as being perceived in some quarters.

The Emir said the Fulani are Nigerians are law-abiding and respect constituted authorities in the country.

The Emir spoke, in Minna , Niger State capital, on Saturday, as a special guest of honor at a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) held in Minna.

The NEC meeting was attended by the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Musdafa, Prof. Ango Abdullahi and Dr. Aliyu Tilde and other stakeholders.

The meeting, which also had in attendance, the leadership of other various Fulani socio-cultural groups such as Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBA), Miyetti Allah Katul Houre and Gan Allah Fulani Development Association, was meant to find way of ending the recurring violent clashes between Farmers and Herdsmen in one hand and other Nigerians across the country.

Emir Sanusi, however, urged herders in the country to, as a matter of necessity, imbibe the culture of patience and perseverance even in the face of provocation, adding that “patience is strength rather than weakness”.

While urging the herders to stop any act capable of tarnishing the good image of the Fulani in the country, the monarch said every Nigerian has the right to live in any part of the country and do his/her legitimate business.

He, therefore, told the various Fulani associations in the country to identify criminals element within their midst, saying some criminal elements have infiltrated them.

Emir Sanusi also urged stakeholders to also liaise with state governors of Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa and Kano, which have indicate interest to allocate grazing reserves, with a view to developing them.

However, the leaders of various associations in their separate presentations agreed to take the message of peace to their members, even as they agreed with whatever resolutions taken between the stakeholders and federal government in the interest of peace and unity of the country.