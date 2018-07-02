The Sun News
Latest
2nd July 2018 - Malaria prevalence has dropped significantly in Nigeria, says FG
2nd July 2018 - Female doctors, journalists unite to stem drug abuse
2nd July 2018 - Fuel tanker incident: Lagos govt. to conduct DNA tests on victims, begins autopsy Tuesday
2nd July 2018 - ITF to train 13,000 jobless youths, women on various skills
2nd July 2018 - LeBron James agrees to four-year, $153.3 million deal with Lakers
2nd July 2018 - Diarrhoea affects children in Plateau IDP camp – NGOs
2nd July 2018 - Minister hails UNICEF over girl-child education campaign
2nd July 2018 - CBN directs banks to resolve USSD disputes in 3 days
2nd July 2018 - Macron visit: Lagos diverts traffic in Alausa, African Shrine axis
2nd July 2018 - JUST IN: Court grants ex-NSA, Sambo Dasuki bail
Home / Cover / National / Fuel tanker incident: Lagos govt. to conduct DNA tests on victims, begins autopsy Tuesday
LAGOS

Fuel tanker incident: Lagos govt. to conduct DNA tests on victims, begins autopsy Tuesday

— 2nd July 2018

Moshood Adebayo

The Lagos State Government has ordered a DNA test on victim of the ill-fated fuel tanker explosion that rocked the metropolis last week.

The state government has also said it would begin autopsy on dead victims of the incident on Tuesday. The state government has also announced that the number of dead victims in the explosion has risen to 12.

These were disclosed, on Monday, in Lagos, by Commissioner for Health, Jide Idris, during a press conference.

Details later…

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MALARIA

Malaria prevalence has dropped significantly in Nigeria, says FG

— 2nd July 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja Malaria prevalence has dropped significantly in Nigeria, insists the Federal Government, saying its approach to the fight against malaria has yielded positive result going by its records. It insisted that malaria was still a major cause of morbidity and mortality in Nigeria, in spite of the significant drop in its prevalence from…

  • FEMALE

    Female doctors, journalists unite to stem drug abuse

    — 2nd July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Female medical practitioners in Delta State have expressed concerns over alarming rate of abuse of illicit drugs by youths, especially secondary school students across the country. The medical practitioners under the aegis of Medical Women Association (MWAN) said the consequences of drug abuse were enormous, and called on all stakeholders to stem…

  • LAGOS

    Fuel tanker incident: Lagos govt. to conduct DNA tests on victims, begins autopsy Tuesday

    — 2nd July 2018

    Moshood Adebayo The Lagos State Government has ordered a DNA test on victim of the ill-fated fuel tanker explosion that rocked the metropolis last week. The state government has also said it would begin autopsy on dead victims of the incident on Tuesday. The state government has also announced that the number of dead victims…

  • YOUTHS

    ITF to train 13,000 jobless youths, women on various skills

    — 2nd July 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) says it would, before year end, train about 13,000 persons, mainly youths, women and the physically-challenged, in various skills. Director General and Chief Executive of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, disclosed this at meeting with ITF officials, in Jos, Plateau State, at the weekend. He considered 2018 as…

  • DIARRHOEA

    Diarrhoea affects children in Plateau IDP camp – NGOs

    — 2nd July 2018

    No fewer than 100 children in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps are feared to have been affected by diarrhea, NAN reports. Four Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) confirmed the development to NAN, on Monday, in Jos, during a free medical outreach at the camps. The NGOs are Saphira Global Center For Social Development; Voice For the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share