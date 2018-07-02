Moshood Adebayo

The Lagos State Government has ordered a DNA test on victim of the ill-fated fuel tanker explosion that rocked the metropolis last week.

The state government has also said it would begin autopsy on dead victims of the incident on Tuesday. The state government has also announced that the number of dead victims in the explosion has risen to 12.

These were disclosed, on Monday, in Lagos, by Commissioner for Health, Jide Idris, during a press conference.

Details later…