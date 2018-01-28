The Sun News
Fuel tanker crushes teenager in Benin

Fuel tanker crushes teenager in Benin

— 28th January 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

There was pandemonium at New Benin and its environs, as a fuel tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) crushed to death an unidentified teenager at the popular New Benin market in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

The tragic incident occurred about 8pm on Friday in New Lagos Road by traffic junction in Benin City.

The unidentified victim, according to eye witness, was trying to cross the pavement of the road, when  suddenly the Asaba-bound vehicle marked XL895 UL, which was on top speed, knocked him down.

The incident almost degenerated into crisis, as sympathisers and angry youths in the area threatened to set the vehicle ablaze. 

They, however, blocked the ever busy New Lagos Road which resulted in traffic gridlock for several hours.

The prompt intervention of the New Benin Division of the Nigeria Police Force brought the situation under control.

Fuel tanker crushes teenager in Benin

— 28th January 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin There was pandemonium at New Benin and its environs, as a fuel tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) crushed to death an unidentified teenager at the popular New Benin market in Oredo Local Government Area of the state. The tragic incident occurred about 8pm on Friday in New Lagos Road by traffic…

