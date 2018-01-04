The Sun News
Fuel subsidy: Presidency peddling falsehood –Senate

— 4th January 2018

By Chukwudi Nweje

Senate declared, yesterday, that the Presidency is deliberately peddling falsehood regarding a request to pay oil marketers.
Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, had, during a meeting with stakeholders in the oil industry, on Tuesday, on the perennial fuel scarcity in the  country, blamed scarcity of petrol on the failure of the Senate to approve a loan request submitted to it by the Executive, for the payment of debts owed oil marketers
Yesterday, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, in a statement, said the upper legislative chamber never received any request from the presidency.
“Senate will want the public to know that no such request has been made to it; specifically requesting for loan meant for payment to oil marketers. Senate is aware that subsidy on petroleum had been cancelled by this administration; so we wonder which payment we are talking about now.
“Senators have been inundated with calls from oil marketers who were present at the meeting with the chief of staff to the president on the issue and, thus, we call on Mallam Kyari to either prove his claim or retract it.
“It should be noted that a similar claim was made by the Minister of Finance on the foreign loan, at a time the Presidency had not forwarded the request. The letter requesting the foreign loan was submitted long after she was confronted with the fact. It is the opinion of the Senate that, instead of resorting to false claims and shifting blames in the mould of ‘Blame Someone Else,’ the Executive and Legislature should work together to solve this unecessary fuel crisis which is making life more difficult for our people.”
He added that members of the Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) were mandated to suspend their recess and embark on oversight visits to key areas in the sector. The committee will, today, conduct a public hearing with all stakeholders, aimed at finding solution to the problem of fuel scarcity in the country.
Three days ago, the committee blamed the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and marketers over short supply of petrol. Committee Chairman, Kabiru Marafa, in company with a member of the committee, stated this on Monday, in Gusau, during an oversight assignment in Zamfara, on the fuel situation.

  • NAF set for final showdown with Boko Haram

    — 4th January 2018

    From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set for final battle to rout the Boko Haram terrorist group. The NAF also said it is battle ready to wipe off militants groups in the Niger Delta region. Abubakar made this known at…

  • 2019: Arewa youth groups drum support for Igbo president

    — 4th January 2018

    From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu, Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha  Over 10 Arewa youth groups have united to drum support for Igbo president in 2019. The Arewa groups made the declaration at Arondizuogu, Imo State, yesterday, as they rose from a Nigeria Youth Summit. The northern groups which declared support for the South…

  • Badoo: Lagos seals suspected kingpin’s property

    — 4th January 2018

    By Moshood Adebayo The Lagos State Government has sealed a petrol station, hotel and event centre allegedly belonging to a suspected Badoo cult kingpin, Alhaji Alaka. Alaka is believed to be the ringleader of the Badoo cult, which has been terrorizing different parts of the state. The structures, situated along Ijebu-Ode-Itoikin road in Sabo area…

  • 2019: Minister hints of Buhari’s re-election bid

    — 4th January 2018

    •Reveals plan to open South West campaign office January 20 From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, has said campaigns for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari has begun, even though he (Buhari) is yet to make up his mind on the 2019 presidential election. Shittu, who announced he had just been…

