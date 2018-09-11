– The Sun News
PETROLEUM PRODUCTS

Fuel scarcity looms as tanker drivers suspend petroleum products loading

11th September 2018

At Ijora and Sunrise in Apapa, long stretches of tankers dotted the entire length of Dockyard road without drivers in sight to load petroleum products.

– Decry Navy harassment, extortion

Adewale Sanyaolu

Except urgent steps are taken, Nigerians may soon witness another round of fuel scarcity as the Petroleum Tankers Drivers (PTD) branch of NUPENG have suspended petroleum products loading across depots in Lagos.

READ ALSO: NUPENG begins strike in Warri, gives military 24-hour ultimatum

A visit by Daily Sun to major and independents marketers’ depot in Apapa yesterday revealed that all PTD members had complied with the directive of the association.

At Ijora and Sunrise in Apapa, long stretches of tankers dotted the entire length of Dockyard road without drivers in sight to load petroleum products.

Some marketers who spoke to Daily Sun lamented that, should government fail to intervene and resolve the disagreement between PTD members and the Navy, the situation would in the next two days lead to acute shortage of petroleum products.

 

More details to follow

