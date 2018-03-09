The Sun News
Latest
9th March 2018 - Fuel scarcity looms over tenure elongation of NUPENG excos
9th March 2018 - Chinese arrested for exporting pangolin scales worth N1bn
9th March 2018 - NSE ASI up 0.33%
9th March 2018 - MTN cuts 2018 dividend to reduce debt
9th March 2018 - Beware of China’s loans, Tillerson warns FG
9th March 2018 - Okorocha, Archbishop Obinna and dilemma of opponents
9th March 2018 - APC in carpet crossing suicide bid (1)
9th March 2018 - Joy N 07054323977
9th March 2018 - Cross River APC crisis tears NWC apart
9th March 2018 - Military won’t take over – DHQ
Home / Business / Fuel scarcity looms over tenure elongation of NUPENG excos

Fuel scarcity looms over tenure elongation of NUPENG excos

— 9th March 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu

The relative stability being enjoyed by Nigerians in the supply and distribution of petroleum products may soon be truncated as the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has vowed to resist the tenure elongation of its serving National Executive Council (NEC).

A statement by the Branch National Chairman and Secretary of PTD, Mr. Salimon Oladiti, and Sunday Ochibejivwe, said the elongation was a breach of the union’s constitution and an open invitation to intra union and industrial relations crisis in the oil and gas industry.

PTD in a letter addressed to the National President of NUPENG, Mr. Igwe Achese, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, NNPC GMD and other members of the NEC, urged them to set in motion the process of convening a National Delegates Conference to elect new NUPENG national executives on or before March 26.

Giving a brief background to the history of the current NUPENG NEC Executives, Oladiti said the Achese-led NUPENG team was elected and sworn-in in December 2009 for the first term of four years and re-elected for a second term in office in October 2013 at the Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He explained further that the two terms of the current NUPENG executives constitutionally ended in October 2017, noting that at a Central Working Committee (CWC) and National Executive Council (NEC) meetings of the union in December 2017, the matter generated heated debate and the General Secretary of NUPENG requested for a grace period of 90 days within which it will convene a National Delegates Conference.

The request for 90 days, according to him, was alien to the constitution but was granted in the interest of peace. Regrettably, he disclosed that the 90 days request had since lapsed on  March 3, with no date or venue yet communicated to members or branches on when the National Delegates Conference will hold.

‘‘It is very obvious that there is a ploy to create disaffection and avoidable industrial relations crisis in the oil and gas industry. We are therefore notifying you that if by March 28, 2018, the National Delegates Conference of the union is not convened, with new officers elected and duly sworn-in, the leadership of the PTD branch of the union will not hesitate to take every necessary step to restore the constitutionality and integrity of our great union.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fuel scarcity looms over tenure elongation of NUPENG excos

— 9th March 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu The relative stability being enjoyed by Nigerians in the supply and distribution of petroleum products may soon be truncated as the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has vowed to resist the tenure elongation of its serving National Executive Council (NEC). A statement…

  • Chinese arrested for exporting pangolin scales worth N1bn

    — 9th March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested a Chinese in connection with about 329 sacks of pangolin scales with a duty-paid value of N1,732,857,393.96 thus making it two Chinese nationals apprehended in one week for the same offence.   Recall that last month over  55 sacks of the same pangolin scales and 218 pieces…

  • NSE ASI up 0.33%

    — 9th March 2018

    …As Japaul Oil, Wapic, others lead gainers Chinwendu Obienyi; Micheal Nwokediba Amidst price losses recorded on Wednesday, shares of Japaul oil and Wapic Insurance buoyed equity transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday, as the All Share Index (ASI) rallied by 0.33 per cent or 139.93 points to close at 43,092.63 points….

  • MTN cuts 2018 dividend to reduce debt

    — 9th March 2018

    …Dividend expected to rise by 10  in 2019 South African telecoms firm, MTN Group, cut its 2018 dividend on Thursday to reduce debt, but outlined increases in the next three to five years, lifting sentiment in the firm which some investors had expected to scrap this year’s payout. Shares in Africa’s biggest mobile phone operator…

  • Beware of China’s loans, Tillerson warns FG

    — 9th March 2018

    US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, said on Thursday that African countries should be careful not to forfeit their sovereignty when they accept loans from China, the continent’s biggest trading partner. Tillerson is using his first diplomatic trip to the continent to bolster security alliances on a continent increasingly turning to Beijing for aid and…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share