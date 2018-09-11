– The Sun News
PETROLEUM PRODUCTS

Fuel scarcity looms as tanker drivers suspend loading of petroleum products

— 11th September 2018
  • Decries Navy harassment, extortion

Adewale Sanyaolu

Except urgent steps are taken, Nigerians may soon witness another round of fuel scarcity as the Petroleum Tankers Drivers (PTD) branch of NUPENG have suspended petroleum products loading across depots in Lagos.

A visit by Daily Sun to major and independents marketers’ depot in Apapa, on Tuesday, revealed that all PTD members had complied with the directive of the association.

READ ALSO: FEMA expresses uncertainty over cause of Abuja earth tremor

At Ijora and Sunrise in Apapa, long stretch of tankers dotted the entire stretch of Dockyard Road without drivers in sight to load petroleum products.

Some marketers, who spoke to Daily Sun, lamented that should government fail to intervene and resolve the disagreement between the PTD members and the Nigerian Navy, the situation would, in the next two days, lead to acute shortage of petroleum products.

 

Details later….

