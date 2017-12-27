The Sun News
Latest
27th December 2017 - Fuel scarcity latest: Independent marketers forced to cut down price in Ekiti
27th December 2017 - China refutes German ambassador’s allegation on cyber security consultation
27th December 2017 - Group wants PLWDs in Nigeria’s policy-making
27th December 2017 - Kwara gov. signs N190.9b 2018 Budget into law
27th December 2017 - Court remands farmer, 55, for defiling 8-yr boy
27th December 2017 - We are ready for CHAN – Coach Yusuf
27th December 2017 - Man on trial for death threat against wife over son’s paternity
27th December 2017 - Obama talks social media in interview with Prince Harry
27th December 2017 - Group raises the alarm over poor condition of drug rehab centers
27th December 2017 - Police foil robbery attack in Katsina
Home / National / Fuel scarcity latest: Independent marketers forced to cut down price in Ekiti

Fuel scarcity latest: Independent marketers forced to cut down price in Ekiti

— 27th December 2017

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Independent petroleum marketers in Ekiti have reduced fuel price to below N200 per litre.

The new price is coming second day of the sale of petroleum in the government’s house pump to the public.

Governor Ayodele Fayose had, on Monday, directed the sale of the fuel at pump price of N145 per litre to the public to cushion the effect of the hardship of the fuel scarcity during Christmas.

A tour round the state capital, on Wednesday, showed that the sale of government fuel was still ongoing at Alade Filling Station, Iyin Ekiti road.

Also Phenrose Oil and Gas, Irona was selling the fuel at N180 per litre to motorists.

NIPCO filling station at Adebayo Road and Akinbami filling station in Ureje also sell at N190 per litre.

This was against the price of N400  and N500 per litre it was sold at black market on Monday, and also the N250 and N200 some filing stations were selling before Monday.

Many of the independent marketers had been selling fuel at outrageous prices before the intervention of Fayose.

Many independent marketers who had been hoarding the commodity in anticipation of a hike in price are now forced to sell the products.

An manager in one of the Independent marketters’ outfit, who spoke to Correspondents and pleaded anonymity, said the root cause of the fuel scarcity is that independent marketers had been getting pump price at N150 from source, and had a dilemma of selling it at official price of N145 or N143 as some or them were known for.

“Truth of the matter and root cause of this fuel palaver is that the Independent marketers have been getting fuel litre at N150 from source, these marketers have a dilemma of selling above official pump price of N145 and gain but incur the wrath of the members of the public or sell at either N145 or below, and lose in the transaction. But some of them are wise , instead of selling all the content they receive, they rather divert bigger amount of it to smaller filling stations who took turns to sell to members of or he public at exorbitant costs of N200 or N250 and above.

“This is why the major marketters do not have much fuel to sell to members of the public who queue at their stations for days with it getting fuel. I do not think you would blame them for doing this because no one wants to do business and fail,” he said.

In another development, the reduced prices and stoppage of fuel hoarding are only morw pronounced in the state capital. In some other towns that are outskirts of Ekiti, residents still complain of either not getting fuel and having to rely on black market sales of N550, and above or getting fuel from very few filling stations at N280 or N250.

 

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fuel scarcity latest: Independent marketers forced to cut down price in Ekiti

— 27th December 2017

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti Independent petroleum marketers in Ekiti have reduced fuel price to below N200 per litre. The new price is coming second day of the sale of petroleum in the government’s house pump to the public. Governor Ayodele Fayose had, on Monday, directed the sale of the fuel at pump price of N145…

  • Group wants PLWDs in Nigeria’s policy-making

    — 27th December 2017

    The National President of Persons With Disability Initiative Nigeria, Mr Augustine Onwuamaegbu, on Wednesday, appealed to Federal Government to include Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD) in policy making in the country. Onwuamaegbu made the appeal in an interview, in Abuja. He called on PLWD to join political parties in order to be part of decision…

  • Kwara gov. signs N190.9b 2018 Budget into law

    — 27th December 2017

    From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin The people of Kwara State have been assured of improved welfare and infrastructure in the coming year. Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed gave the assurance, on Wednesday, while signing into law the State’s 2018 budget of N190,997,425.571, as passed by the State House of Assembly. Governor Ahmed also promised that in the coming…

  • Court remands farmer, 55, for defiling 8-yr boy

    — 27th December 2017

    A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, ordered the remand of a 55-year-old farmer, Muhammad Khamis, in prison, for allegedly defiling 8-year-old boy. Khamis, who lives at Kurna Asabe Quarters Kano, is being tried on a one-count charge of unnatural offence. The Police prosecutor, Insp Pogu Lale, told the court that one Ibrahim Shuaibu of the…

  • Man on trial for death threat against wife over son’s paternity

    — 27th December 2017

    A 47-year-old civil servant, Adeyemi Akande, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly threatening to kill his wife, Olanike, over their son’s paternity. Akande, a resident of Alagbado, Lagos, is being tried for threat to life and assault. According to prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, the accused committed the offences on…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share