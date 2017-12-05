The Sun News
Home / National / Fuel scarcity hits Borno, Yobe

Fuel scarcity hits Borno, Yobe

— 5th December 2017

From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)  has resurfaced in some towns in Borno State and neighbouring Yobe State.

Long queues of vehicles were seen in many fuel stations  in Maiduguri, Borno State capital and Danaturu, the Yobe capital, on Tuesday afternoon.

Residents of Maiduguri said they started experiencing scarcity of fuel since last weekend though the situation worsened by Monday evening.

“We don’t know the cause of the scarcity. We just discovered queues in petrol stations on Friday afternoon. The queue has continued since then,” Mohammed Bama, a resident said. He said he bought a galon of 5 litres petrol at N1,500 instead of N750.

Daily Sun observed that some fuel stations that were hitherto opened for sales shut down on Monday evening. Sources claimed many of the fuel stations have petrol but hoarded it.

The situation in Damaturu was worse, on Tuesday afternoon, as many residents spent hours on queues to get the product.

Long queues of vehicles were seen at the NNPC mega station located at the outskirts of the capital by midday even as the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) maintained the product was available.

“There is no scarcity, people are just creating the scarcity. We have enough fuel. Fuel stations are selling now and there is no scarcity,” public affairs officer, DPR Borno/Yobe Office, Waziri Wadai said.

Segun Adio

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
