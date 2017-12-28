The Sun News
Fuel scarcity: ADP slams Buhari, Osinbajo

— 28th December 2017

From: Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari to either proffer solution to the lingering fuel scarcity plaguing the entire country or that he should bury his head in shame.

Since December 1, Nigerians have been experiencing fuel scarcity and those who see the product cough up huge amount to buy.

In a statement signed and released by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Kayode Jacobs, on Thursday, Chairman of ADP, Yabaji Sani, also slammed Vice President Yemi Osibanjo for saying that it was the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)  that had been paying for subsidy and not the Federal Government which questioned the difference between the NNPC and the government.

 “One of the major reasons Nigerians trusted their destinies in the hands of President Buhari was the boast on having solutions to rampant fuel crises and subsidy regime but only two years after the queues are back and government remains helpless with evidence that nothing concrete had been done to permanently solve the problem.

 “It is shameful and that NNPC and not government is paying subsidy at this time, asked whether NNPC is different from government.

“Who is responsible for the shameful handling of the Fuel Crisis and on whose behalf is NNPC doing business?

“It is a shame that this government is still faced with the option of having to approve increment in pump price or pay subsidy.

“I think the government should be responsible enough to admit its failures and frustrations instead of giving excuses on the past and pointing fingers at the opposition.

“We at the ADP indeed sympathize with Nigerians who had to go through untold hardship to rejoin their families at Christmas.

“The Party is aware many Nigerians may have to sell personal effects to return to work now or in January.

“It is our hope that the APC government will apologize and proffer solutions in the 13 months remaining before the curtain is drawn on their tenure,” added.

