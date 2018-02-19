The Sun News
Latest
19th February 2018 - Fuel queues thin out in Abuja
19th February 2018 - Too much make-up can cause skin cancer – dermatologists
19th February 2018 - Breaking: Ahiara: Okpalaeke resigns
19th February 2018 - To end corruption Nigeria requires sacrifices from elite – Buhari
19th February 2018 - Enugu community sends SoS to Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu, others over amenities
19th February 2018 - I’ll be sworn in as president in 2019, says Sule Lamido
19th February 2018 - Man United receive apology from VAR chiefs over Mata’s goal controversy
19th February 2018 - Wheat farmers count losses in Kaduna
19th February 2018 - Conte wants ‘perfect game’ from Chelsea against Barcelona
19th February 2018 - Three Egyptian soldiers killed in Sinai campaign
Home / National / Fuel queues thin out in Abuja

Fuel queues thin out in Abuja

— 19th February 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

Ahead of the first Nigerian International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) which kicks off, on Monday,  horrifying petrol queues which had become a part of Abuja, the nation’s capital, has thinned out.

This development might not be unconnected to the marching orders given by the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu to the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru.

Daily Sun checks on Sunday evening revealed that most of the filling stations which hitherto ran out of petrol, were seen dispensing the product.

Consequently, the long queues, which usually disrupted traffic flow, have substantially reduced even as motorists hoped the tempo is sustained.

A motorist, Onyekachi Nelson, described the queue reduction as magical.

“So government knows what to do to end this scarcity nightmare but kept quiet, leaving us to suffer.

“Where did this fuel sold everywhere come from? Why was it not sold all along? So, we should count the hosting of the petroleum summit as a huge blessing. So, what happens when the event ends on Thursday? Are we back to square one? Because the orders was to end the scarcity to avoid embarrassing our guests who would come from outside and see our filling stations littered with vehicles and hapless motorists. It’s a shame”, he lamented.

The four-day NIPS event is expected to attract players in the oil and gas sector from both OPEC and non-OPEC nations and other experts across the globe.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fuel queues thin out in Abuja

— 19th February 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja Ahead of the first Nigerian International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) which kicks off, on Monday,  horrifying petrol queues which had become a part of Abuja, the nation’s capital, has thinned out. This development might not be unconnected to the marching orders given by the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu to…

  • Breaking: Ahiara: Okpalaeke resigns

    — 19th February 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Bishop of the crisis-ridden Catholic Diocese of Ahiara, Most Revd (Dr) Peter Okpalaeke, has resigned his appointment. However, the Catholic Church did not disclose when Opkalaeke tendered his resignation letter to the Vatican. Also, the Supreme Pontiff, Pope Francis, has appointed Most Revd Lucius Ugorji, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese…

  • To end corruption Nigeria requires sacrifices from elite – Buhari

    — 19th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all citizens of the country, particularly the elite, to be prepared to make sacrifices as a foundation for national growth and development. He made the call on Sunday in Daura, when he met with Katsina Senior Citizens led by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, according to a…

  • Enugu community sends SoS to Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu, others over amenities

    — 19th February 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka Natives and residents of Amokwu-Affa community in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State have sent a Save Our Souls (SoS) message to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu and Hon. Dennis Amadi, following the reported basic amenities in the community. The community said that this has affected every facet of lives…

  • I’ll be sworn in as president in 2019, says Sule Lamido

    — 19th February 2018

    Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse A former Governor of Jigawa State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Alhaji Sule Lamido, on Sunday,  expressed optimism that he would be sworn-in as the president of the country after the 2019 general elections. Lamido, who is aspiring for the Presidency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share