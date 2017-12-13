Fuel queues ease in Abuja

Fuel queues, which resurfaced in Abuja on Dec. 4, are gradually easing out, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A NAN correspondent (with inspection team of NNPC and PPMC officials at some filling stations in the federal capital) on Wednesday observed that while the queues were short in some stations, motorists drive through in other stations to buy the product.

At Total filling station in Zone 1, Wuse, NAN observed that petrol was being off-loaded and the dealer, Mr Patrick Okogo, told journalists that although there was queue, product was available.

He said “you can see that the queue has reduced and we have enough product.”

At Oando petrol station in Mabushi area of Abuja, NAN noticed that only two to three cars were at each pump and all the pump heads were dispensing product.

When the NNPC/PPMC surveillance team got to A. Y. M Shafa petrol station, there was orderliness, unlike how it was some days ago.

The station manager, Abdullahi Sambo, told newsmen that “we have 200,000 liters of petrol that can last for three days. We do not sell in jerry cans.

”Yes, we were selling at N143 per litre but a directive from headquarters made us to sell at N145. We hope to return to our former price as soon as we have enough product.”

A pump attendant at the station who simply identified himself as Ade told NAN ”we always use all our pumps.”

The inspection team also visited Conoil petrol station and the queue was short.

(Source: NAN)