Fuel queues resurface in Abuja

Fuel queues resurface in Abuja

— 5th December 2017

From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Long fuel queues have resurfaced at major fuel stations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, signalling the commencement of another round fuel scarcity.

This horrible experience was coming few weeks to commencement of Christmas and new year celebration. The devastating experience left motorists and commuters in Abuja more frustrated than ever imagined.

The signal, Daily Sun gathered, started manifesting few days ago when rumour filtered that NNPC had plans to increase the pump price of petroleum products. But the Corporation was quick to dispel the rumour describing it as untrue.

Unconfirmed report indicated that the decision of the independent oil marketers to “downed tool” was to register their discontent with the inability of NNPC to reduce the depot price of petroleum products.

The marketers were said to have formerly complained to NNPC that they run at lost due to the high cost of the product from the various NNPC depot across Nigeria.

The experience became messier on Tuesday in Abuja when our correspondent went round Abuja and discovered unimaginable suffering motorists are subjected to, in order to buy fuel for their cars and possibly generator.

Most busy roads, hitherto, recorded fewer vehicle movement, while roads that have fuel stations with products recorded major traffic obstruction.

The experience was unpalatable at the NNPC filling stations at Kubwa road and Wuse zone 1, as hundred of vehicle queue for several hours to buy the product.

Customers engage in fisticuff and verbal abuse

each time the entrance gate to the filling station is opened.

A taxi driver, Kingsley Ameh, expressed his frustration with the resurface of fuel queues in Abuja. “We can pass through this horrible experience again,” he said.

He added: “I thought we have dealt with the issue of perennial fuel scarcity with the removal of fuel subsidy which skyrocketed the price of fuel. The government should intervene quickly to save Nigerians the stress of sleeping in filling stations this yuletide season.”

Meanwhile, commuters in Abuja were stranded on Tuesday morning as they could not find a vehicle to their places of work. While some resorted to trekking, others devised other means to get to their work places.

