The Sun News
Latest
25th April 2018 - FG to boost local fuel production with Modular refineries
25th April 2018 - Dino Melaye in intensive care unit, senators barred
25th April 2018 - Glo, Huawei to build submarine cable across communities
25th April 2018 - Empire publisher visits Aso Rock
25th April 2018 - With infrastructure, telecoms landscape’ll be more prosperous – Nnamani, CEO, Medallion Communications
25th April 2018 - These blessings are too much for us
25th April 2018 - Bauchi gov. declares Thursday public holiday as Buhari visits
25th April 2018 - International friendly: Eagles’ll be ready for Three Lions –Mikel
25th April 2018 - Fans to pay N36, 000 to watch Nigeria, England at Wembley
25th April 2018 - Eagles’ ve top strikers for World Cup -Rohr
Home / National / FG to boost local fuel production with Modular refineries
MODULAR REFINERIES

FG to boost local fuel production with Modular refineries

— 25th April 2018

NAN

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, reiterated its commitment to establishing modular refineries in the country to boost local production of petroleum products.

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Vice President on Niger Delta, Mr. Edobor Iyamu, gave the assurance during a facility inspection of OPAC Refinery in Kwale, Ndokwa East Local Government of Delta State.

The the indigenous modular refinery under construction will start with the production of diesel and kerosene at operating capacity of 7,000 barrel per day when it commences operation probably later in the year according to the investor.

“Sometime ago, we made a promise as a government to the Niger Delta region that we are going to introduce modular refinery for two reasons. As a way of substituting the activities of the illegal refineries and to also increase our local production.

“What we see here is quite impressive, a lot of work is going on and hopefully before the end of the year, this project would have come on stream and that will be good for our country.

” We are excited as a government, we made the promises. This is again another promise that is about to be kept in terms of completion.

“So, those who are interested in setting up modular refineries, they should believe what the government is doing and invest in it,” he said.

Senior Technical Adviser to the Minister of Petroleum Resources in charge of Refining and Downstream Infrastructure, Mr Rabiu Suleiman, said the visit was to enable them to evaluate the extent of construction work and also support the investor.

Suleiman said that about 38 investors were granted operating licences to establish modular refineries ranging from 50,000 to 250,000 barrels per day production capacity, but 10 had secured the “permit to construct”.

“We are here to provide support as government and also evaluate what the entrepreneur is doing in alignment with the vision of the government to see how we can encourage local production.

“We are here to see how the 7,000 barrel capacity can support the government from the extra money going into importation of petroleum products and support the investors so that we can be self subsistence in terms of production.

” Another one under construction is almost at similar stage with the OPAC, so we are looking forward towards commissioning two modular refineries in the next five or six months.

“There is never enough in terms of refineries, our vision is to ensure that all our crude oil is refined in Nigeria and exported so there is a good margin in modular refinery business,” he said.

Operations Controller, Warri Zonal Office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr. Antai Asuquo, applauded the level of work done so far.

Antai, who was represented by Mr Ignatius Anyanwu, Manager (Gas) in DPR, said two staff of the DPR were at the site to ensure that the job was done according to standard.

The Chairman of OPAC Refinery, Mr Momoh Oyarekhua, said that the target of the company was 60,000 barrel per day capacity, adding that the construction work would be carried out in phases to achieve the target.

According to him, the investment will provide between 50 and 100 direct jobs.

“At this construction stage, we have over 100 local staff and 18 expatriates, so at post construction we are looking forward to employing between 50 and 100 staff aside auxiliary staff,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MODULAR REFINERIES

FG to boost local fuel production with Modular refineries

— 25th April 2018

NAN The Federal Government, on Wednesday, reiterated its commitment to establishing modular refineries in the country to boost local production of petroleum products. Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Vice President on Niger Delta, Mr. Edobor Iyamu, gave the assurance during a facility inspection of OPAC Refinery in Kwale, Ndokwa East Local Government of Delta…

  • MELAYE

    Dino Melaye in intensive care unit, senators barred

    — 25th April 2018

    I can’t reach IGP – Saraki Fred Itua, Abuja Reports reaching Daily Sun indicate that Dino Melaye, the embattled Senator from Kogi State, is currently at the intensive care unit of the National Hospital, Abuja. The revelation was made at about 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Bala Ibn N’Allah,…

  • Glo

    Glo, Huawei to build submarine cable across communities

    — 25th April 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo Telecommunications company, Globacom, has again taken a giant leap to boost ICT in Nigeria with its proposed construction of a multi-billion-naira optic fibre submarine cable that will run across oil platforms and communities in Nigeria. Named Glo 2, the initiative was unveiled at a contract-signing ceremony between the national operator, Globacom, and global…

  • Empire publisher visits Aso Rock

    — 25th April 2018

    The Publisher/ECO, Empire International Magazine, Dele Aberuagba, on Tuesday, paid a courtesy call on Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Mr. Femi Adesina at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The visit which saw the publisher presenting copies of the UK-based magazine to Mr. Adesina afforded the two professional colleagues/veterans share diverse experiences of being…

  • Communications

    With infrastructure, telecoms landscape’ll be more prosperous – Nnamani, CEO, Medallion Communications

    — 25th April 2018

    Mr. Ikechukwu Nanmani is the Chief Executive Officer, Medallion Communications Limited. In this interview with The Sun Tech and Gadgets, he speaks about his company and issues in ICT sector. Excerpts: About Medallion Communications Medallion is a telecomm infrastructure provider. We provide the enabling infrastructure that the major telecomm operators and ICT players need to…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share