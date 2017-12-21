The Sun News
Latest
21st December 2017 - Fuel diversion: DPR seals over 20 filling stations in Katsina, Kaduna, Kano
21st December 2017 - $1bn ECA fund: Pay oil producing states 13% –Dickson
21st December 2017 - Oba of Benin suspends village head, 3 others over assault, disobedience
21st December 2017 - Kwara Assembly suspends work on 2018 budget 
21st December 2017 - Senate asks FG to stop sale of National Theatre, TBS
21st December 2017 - NNPC filling stations run out of stock, sell fuel above pump price
21st December 2017 - LBS donates to Bethesda Educational Foundation
21st December 2017 - NDIC bags ISO Certification
21st December 2017 - NITDA, Microsoft to partner on ICT innovation
21st December 2017 - FEC approves N960bn infrastructure contracts 
Home / Cover / National / Fuel diversion: DPR seals over 20 filling stations in Katsina, Kaduna, Kano

Fuel diversion: DPR seals over 20 filling stations in Katsina, Kaduna, Kano

— 21st December 2017

From Agaju Madugba, Katsina and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed over 20 filling stations in Kaduna, Katsina and Kano states.
In Katsina State, over eight filling stations were sealed over alleged diversion of fuel and selling above the recommended pump price of N145.
Briefing newsmen after routine inspection of filling stations in parts of the state,  yesterday, DPR Area Operations Manager, Yusuf Shehu, regretted that the affected filling stations could not account for various quantities of fuel supplied to them.
“The DPR will continue to monitor fuel sales in the state, with a view to ensuring that fuel stations comply with the DPR guidelines on distribution and sale of fuel,” Shehu said.
He disclosed that the affected stations will remain shut until they meet the necessary requirements.
From its Kaduna office, the DPR sealed eight filling stations over various offences ranging from hoarding to tampering with dispensing fuel pumps.
Addressing newsmen after monitoring activities around Kaduna, Head of DPR Downstream Monitoring and Operations, Yahaya Maishara, said the fuel scarcity being experienced across the country is “because of panic purchase and hoarding by some of the marketers.”
According to Maishara, who is also deputy manager and head of Downstream team, he led a monitoring team on a tour, to appraise the fuel supply and sales situation within Kaduna town.
The team visited some petrol stations including NIPCO, Kawo, B and S Bulasawa along Zaria Road and Mobil at Luggard Roundabout.
“The common observations were hoarding and pump under-dispensing. Stations found hoarding were forced to open for sale and the ones under-dispensing were forced to repair or adjust accordingly.
“We realised that many were selling but hoarding was a major issue. We checked one tank and we discovered that it has 5,500 litres but they were not selling. The pump integrity was tampered with. We sealed the station.”
Maishara warned marketers to abide by the rules and regulations guiding product supply and sales and added that any marketer caught violating regulations would be sanctioned appropriately.
Also, DPR’s Kano Field Office said it has sanctioned eight filling stations in the state for committing various offences.
DPR Acting Operations Controller, Paul Jhezi, disclosed this to journalists, after inspecting some filling stations in the metropolis, yesterday.
He said some of the affected filling stations were sealed while others were fined, based on the gravity of the offence.
“Some of the filling stations were found selling the product above the approved government price while others were caught diverting the product.
He said the department has, so far, inspected no fewer than 166 filling stations in three days, as part of efforts to ensure that distribution and sales at the filling stations complied with laiddown regulations.
“The essence of the going round the filling stations is to ensure distribution is going on as well as selling of the product at the approved government price of N145 per litre,” he said.
He said the officers of the agency would continue to monitor the activities of the filling stations with a view to ensuring that they are selling the product to members of the public.
He warned that any marketer or filling station found diverting or selling above the approved price, would be sanctioned.
Jhezi, however, commended the Kano depot of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation for increasing the number of trucks of fuel being supplied to the city, which he said hasassisted greatly in checking scarcity.

“The long queues of vehicles have since disappeared from the filling stations due to the increase in the number of trucks being given to Kano.
“We used to have between 20 trucks and 24 trucks daily but now, NNPC has increased it to between 39 trucks and 44 trucks daily,” Mr. Jhezi said.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fuel diversion: DPR seals over 20 filling stations in Katsina, Kaduna, Kano

— 21st December 2017

From Agaju Madugba, Katsina and Noah Ebije, Kaduna The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed over 20 filling stations in Kaduna, Katsina and Kano states. In Katsina State, over eight filling stations were sealed over alleged diversion of fuel and selling above the recommended pump price of N145. Briefing newsmen after routine inspection of…

  • $1bn ECA fund: Pay oil producing states 13% –Dickson

    — 21st December 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa   Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has demanded that 13 percent derivation component of the $1 billion Excess Crude Account (ECA) fund approved by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) for the Federal Government to fight insurgency be deducted and sent to the various oil producing states. He said releasing the 13…

  • Oba of Benin suspends village head, 3 others over assault, disobedience

    — 21st December 2017

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has suspended the Odionwere of Egbirhe, Napoleon Oduware Omobude, and three others from functioning as leaders of the village. The others suspended were Vincent Ugiakha, Frederick Omo Igbinidu and Patrick Obayuwana. Their suspension, pronounced at Ogue-Emanton, it was gathered, was because they assaulted palace emissaries sent by…

  • Kwara Assembly suspends work on 2018 budget 

    — 21st December 2017

    …Buhari’s 2019 posters flood Ilorin From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The Kwara State House of Assembly, yesterday suspended further consideration of 2018 Appropriation Bill, following alleged non implementation of its resolutions on reversal of hike in tuition fee of the state owned polytechnic. To this end, it had summoned the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji…

  • Senate asks FG to stop sale of National Theatre, TBS

    — 21st December 2017

    Senate has asked the Federal Government to stop a planned sale of the National Arts Theatre and Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), in Lagos. The country’s upper legislative chamber also mandated its Committee on Culture and Tourism to identify all edifices that should be declared national monuments. The Senate resolutions followed a motion sponsored by Fatimat…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share