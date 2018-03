Bimbola Oyesola

The Organised Private Sector (OPS) yesterday, said the Federal Government should hands off the regulation of pump prices of fuel but instead allow market forces to determine it to reduce people’s suffering.

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), at a briefing in Lagos on some national issues, said that even when government determined fuel price, many states in the country still sell above regulated price.

NECA President, Mr. Larry Ettah, lamented that the problem of fuel scarcity keeps reoccurring despite several interventions by the Federal Government.

He said, “despite several efforts, fuel is still sold above regulated price outside Lagos. The time has come for government to choose economic imperative over political expediency. “For us to move forward as a country, we have to accept to pay the right prices for petroleum products as far as it would be available.’’