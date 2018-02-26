The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - Fuel crisis looms
25th February 2018 - ‘Our People First’, says Rep. Namdas in turbanning ce
25th February 2018 - Murder-Suicide in Onitsha: Father stabs 4 children, housemaid, kills self
25th February 2018 - Buhari, Osinbajo not focused on 2019 – Presidency
25th February 2018 - Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls: Federal delegation returns to Yobe
25th February 2018 - D’Tigers out-dunk Rwanda
25th February 2018 - China’s president may serve indefinite term if new law passes
25th February 2018 - Pregnant woman rescued from kidnappers by Road Safety, gives birth
25th February 2018 - Billy Graham: A Man (of God) Apart
25th February 2018 - Why ‘Deepfakes’ should terrify you
Home / Business / Fuel crisis looms

Fuel crisis looms

— 26th February 2018

…As NUPENG vows shutdown over marketers’ sack threa

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has warned that it would shut down the oil sector if the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) sacks its members as threatened in a recent ultimatum to the Federal Government.

The marketers, last Tuesday, gave government a 14-day ultimatum to settle the N650 billion debt allegedly owed its members.

In a statement by its executive secretary, Olufemi Adewole, DAPPMAN said, if government failed to meet the deadline, it would direct its members to shut down all the depots the NNPC currently uses to store imported products as well as disengage their over 10,000 workers.

The marketers had said they had no other option to solve the problem of rising debt burden incurred by borrowing to pay staff than to immediately sack them.

However, NUPENG president, Igwe  Achese, addressing the press after the NUPENG Elders Stakeholders Meeting in Lagos at the weekend, said the union would protect its members from the present threats.

Achese noted that there was urgent need for government to call for dialogue with the marketers, because, if the issues were not promptly addressed now, NUPENG would be at the receiving end.

“The problem will not only affect workers, but tanker drivers, hence, if it happens, we will react to protect our members. If workers are sacked, the union will react accordingly,” he said.

The NUPENG president stated that government should wake up to the reality that NNPC alone cannot sustain petroleum supply in the country.

“We have always said it that, for fuel crisis to end in the country, our refineries must come back on stream. If we are importing, that should only be a stop-gap,” he said.

According to the NUPENG president, the union would give the federal government 100 per cent support to ensure that all the refineries get back to their full working capacity but government must ignore those that are calling for privatisation of the refineries, instead it should look for a way of upgrading the facilities. 

The labour leader also noted that modular refineries should be given more attention, stating that government should ensure that those who are licenced commence operation immediately.

On restructuring and state police, Achese said the union would support the federal government as state police will go a long way in curbing the security challenges facing the country.

He commended all the security agencies for their effort at curbing various security challenges, ranging from herdsmen attack, Boko Haram, kidnapping, armed robbery, but maintained that there is need to do more.

The NUPENG President expressing dismay on the state of the roads in the country tasked the federal government to urgently fix them to enable transportation of fuel across the country easy and safe.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fuel crisis looms

— 26th February 2018

…As NUPENG vows shutdown over marketers’ sack threa Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has warned that it would shut down the oil sector if the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) sacks its members as threatened in a recent ultimatum to the Federal Government. The marketers, last Tuesday,…

  • ‘Our People First’, says Rep. Namdas in turbanning ce

    — 25th February 2018

    Billy Graham Abel Yola The chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon Abdulrazak Namdas, says politicians must be committed to the welfare of their people in order to remain relevant in the current political era, explaining that politicians must improve society and learn from the President who has, according to him, endeared himself to millions of…

  • Murder-Suicide in Onitsha: Father stabs 4 children, housemaid, kills self

    — 25th February 2018

    “Blood splashed everywhere” Father dies later after drinking raw acid   Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Tragedy struck at 19 Ntueke Street, Awada Obosi, Onitsha, Saturday night when businessman and father Stephen Edwin Nnadiogu stabbed his four biological children and a housemaid to death. The man died hours later after drinking a lethal substance suspected to be acid. Speaking…

  • Buhari, Osinbajo not focused on 2019 – Presidency

    — 25th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has said though President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have recorded successes in the last two and half years of the administration, they are, however, focused on improving the lives of the citizen rather than dwelling on 2019 election. This is even as it has admitted that the…

  • Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls: Federal delegation returns to Yobe

    — 25th February 2018

    Meets victims’ families, security agencies  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Members of a Federal Government delegation on Sunday returned to Yobe State in connection with the abduction of students of Government Science and Technical Girls College, Dapchi. This was disclosed via verified Twitter handle of the Presidency, @AsoRock. According to the Presidency, members of the delegation while in Yobe…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share