The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - Fuel crisis: IPMAN to establish refinery, oil tank field
12th December 2017 - Mid-air joy: Baby born on flight
12th December 2017 - Osinbajo assures on efforts to eliminate bureaucracy in business
12th December 2017 - Christmas decorations give Enugu new look
12th December 2017 - Macron calls for ‘much stronger mobilisation’ on climate
12th December 2017 - UN budgets $13.4m for 1m people in N’ East
12th December 2017 - Presidential Lodge to become National Heritage of Leadership
12th December 2017 - Court grants Sen. Misau bail on self-recognition
12th December 2017 - Stop blaming devil for road crashes – TRACE boss
12th December 2017 - Fulani, farmers clash averted in Kebbi over alleged killing of herder
Home / National / Fuel crisis: IPMAN to establish refinery, oil tank field

Fuel crisis: IPMAN to establish refinery, oil tank field

— 12th December 2017

From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

In a bold move to halt frequent scarcity of petroleum products in the country, the Independent Petroleum Marketers’ Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), may have concluded plans to establish its own refinery and oil tank field in the country.

National President of IPMAN, Alhaji (Engr.) Abdullahi Sanusi Fari, made this known to the press, in a telephone interview, while reacting to the current severe fuel crisis in several parts of the country, including Abuja Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos.

Engr. Fari explained that when the proposed oil tank field and refinery project is executed, it will have tremendous economic effects like ensuring regular availability and stabilising the prices of petroleum products throughout the federation.

Fari also disclosed that the project would create several employment opportunities for jobless Nigerians, apart from making the products available and affordable to all, adding that IPMAN would boast of adequate storage facilities for imported products, pending the completion of its refinery.

The IPMAN boss said a former president of the association, Alhaji Iron Baba, initially took the first steps towards the establishment of the refinery but did not actualise the project before his tenure expired.

Fari, however, maintained that his administration placed top priority on the venture due to the salutary effects it would have on the nation’s economy and wellbeing of the masses.

On the leadership dispute within the top echelon of the association, Fari explained that he emerged as the authentic national president through due process under the  IPMAN’s 1997 constitution (as amended) which prescribed three-year-tenure of office for its president.

He expatiated that the past leadership of the association, headed by Mr. Lawson Obazi, assumed office on March 23, 2014, and its tenure expired on March, 2017, before he (Fari) was duly inaugurated as the incumbent president.

He vehemently emphasised that there was no factions in IPMAN except the activities of some he described as disgruntled elements who he alleged were fanning embers of discord. He, however, cautioned the trouble makers to retrace their steps, since IPMAN had no room for lawlessness and impunity.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fuel crisis: IPMAN to establish refinery, oil tank field

— 12th December 2017

From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi In a bold move to halt frequent scarcity of petroleum products in the country, the Independent Petroleum Marketers’ Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), may have concluded plans to establish its own refinery and oil tank field in the country. National President of IPMAN, Alhaji (Engr.) Abdullahi Sanusi Fari, made this known to…

  • Osinbajo assures on efforts to eliminate bureaucracy in business

    — 12th December 2017

    …NASS owes Nigerians conducive  environment  – Dogara From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the Executive and the Legislature are collaborating on efforts that would eliminate bureaucracy in Nigeria towards establishing new businesses and giving them support is changing. He added that Nigeria demonstrated through the rapid rise in the recent…

  • Christmas decorations give Enugu new look

    — 12th December 2017

    Enugu, the Enugu State capital, is currently wearing a new look as colourful decorations are displayed in various locations, shopping centres and premises of corporate organisations, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. A NAN correspondent who went round the state capital on Tuesday, also observed that gift items are being sold in many shopping…

  • UN budgets $13.4m for 1m people in N’ East

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Billy Graham Abel, Yola The United Nations, through the Nigerian Humanitarian Fund, has set aside $13.4 million to tackle the adverse humanitarian crisis for about one million people in the north eastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe. The humanitarian emergency in the northeastern Nigeria is one of the most severe in the world…

  • Presidential Lodge to become National Heritage of Leadership

    — 12th December 2017

    … As FG signs handing over documents From: Okwe Obi, Abuja The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to transform the Presidential Lodge, Marina, into an Institute of National Heritage of leadership. Governor Akinwumi Ambode revealed this, on Tuesday, in Abuja, while signing documents legalising ownership with the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share