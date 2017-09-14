The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2017 - FUD screens 5,000 post UTME candidates
14th September 2017 - BREAKING: Court throws out Dokpesi’s suit against APDA
14th September 2017 - Edo police parade native doctor for aiding human trafficking 
14th September 2017 - US congratulates new Singaporean president, Yacob
14th September 2017 - Paris wins 2024 Olympics bid, Los Angeles to host in 2028
14th September 2017 - Badaru directs LG chair to redeploy redundant staff to Hospital
14th September 2017 - German govt. to train 10,000 youths in Ogun, Plateau
14th September 2017 - Minister assures return of remaining Chibok girls
14th September 2017 - JIBWIS chair urges pilgrims to pray for Buhari, Nigeria
14th September 2017 - SERAP to Saraki: Tell Nigerians if truly senators get N3b yearly
Home / National / FUD screens 5,000 post UTME candidates

FUD screens 5,000 post UTME candidates

— 14th September 2017

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Over 5,000 candidates would commence the post UTME online screening for admission into the Federal University Dutse (FUD) for the 2017/2018 academic session by Friday.

This was disclosed to newsmen, on Thursday, by the Registrar, Mal. Bukar Usman.

He said information available from JAMB showed that over 10,000 candidates chose the university as their First Choice, but as a result of the University’s approval of 160 as its cut-off point, about  5,000 candidates would be able to access the portal for the online ‎screening exercise that will last till midnight of Friday.

The Registrar said a comprehensive list of candidates who successfully accomplished the online screening procedures would be published in the University screening portal.

He called on candidates to comply with the stipulated guidelines for the screening, adding that those who fail to comply would be disqualified.

Mal. Bukar also said that Direct Entry candidates would have to wait until the University received the list of candidates who chose and met the admission requirements into the University would be determined.

 

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FUD screens 5,000 post UTME candidates

— 14th September 2017

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse Over 5,000 candidates would commence the post UTME online screening for admission into the Federal University Dutse (FUD) for the 2017/2018 academic session by Friday. This was disclosed to newsmen, on Thursday, by the Registrar, Mal. Bukar Usman. He said information available from JAMB showed that over 10,000 candidates chose the…

  • BREAKING: Court throws out Dokpesi’s suit against APDA

    — 14th September 2017

    From:  BillyGraham Abel, Yola A High Court sitting in Abuja and presided over by Justice Halilu Yusuf, on Thursday, threw out Raymond Dokpesi’s suit against Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) leadership led by Mallam Shitu Mohammed. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs…

  • Edo police parade native doctor for aiding human trafficking 

    — 14th September 2017

    From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City The Edo State Police Command, on Thursday, paraded a native doctor for allegedly aiding and abetting  human trafficking. He was among the 55 suspects paraded by the Command before journalists in Benin-City for various crimes ranging from armed robbery, murder, cultism, human trafficking  and kidnapping. The suspect, Mr. Akugbe Aisevbo, 47, said his…

  • Paris wins 2024 Olympics bid, Los Angeles to host in 2028

    — 14th September 2017

    French capital, Paris, has won the hosting right for the 2024 Olympic games, while the 2028 edition has been slated for Los Angeles in the United States. Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Copy and…

  • Badaru directs LG chair to redeploy redundant staff to Hospital

    — 14th September 2017

    …’I won’t play politics with peoples lives’ From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has directed the redeployment of redundant local government council ‎workers to places they would be of use. Governior Badaru issued the directive while on an unscheduled visit to Jahun General Hospital, in Jahun Local Government Area. He,…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share