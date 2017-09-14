FUD screens 5,000 post UTME candidates

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Over 5,000 candidates would commence the post UTME online screening for admission into the Federal University Dutse (FUD) for the 2017/2018 academic session by Friday.

This was disclosed to newsmen, on Thursday, by the Registrar, Mal. Bukar Usman.

He said information available from JAMB showed that over 10,000 candidates chose the university as their First Choice, but as a result of the University’s approval of 160 as its cut-off point, about 5,000 candidates would be able to access the portal for the online ‎screening exercise that will last till midnight of Friday.

The Registrar said a comprehensive list of candidates who successfully accomplished the online screening procedures would be published in the University screening portal.

He called on candidates to comply with the stipulated guidelines for the screening, adding that those who fail to comply would be disqualified.

Mal. Bukar also said that Direct Entry candidates would have to wait until the University received the list of candidates who chose and met the admission requirements into the University would be determined.