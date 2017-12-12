The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - FUBK relocates administrative officers, others to permanent site
12th December 2017 - World leaders discuss climate financing at Paris summit
12th December 2017 - Sokoto pensioners urge Tambuwal to seek re-election in 2019
12th December 2017 - Mass exodus of herders, cattle sparks fresh crisis in Nasarawa
12th December 2017 - Consumers warned against patronising products without SON certification
12th December 2017 - Oyegun charges Secondus to make PDP responsible party
12th December 2017 - Arik Air resumes flights from Abuja to Calabar, Uyo
12th December 2017 - Pen Academy Gombe wins national info tech kids competition
12th December 2017 - Nigerians march for universal health coverage in Abuja
12th December 2017 - Kogi gov. lauds FG over Geregu Power Generation Plant
Home / National / FUBK relocates administrative officers, others to permanent site

FUBK relocates administrative officers, others to permanent site

— 12th December 2017

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The management of the  Federal University Birnin- Kebbi (FUBK) has relocated few of  its administrative officers including the Registrar, Bursary department and security offices from its temporary site to its permanent site.

The institution’s Acting Head of information and Public Unit, Mallam Jamilu M. Mogaji, confirmed the relocation in a statement issued, on Tuesday, and made available to Daily Sun.

According to him, Federal University Birnin-Kebbi (FUBK), has made substantial movement to its permanent site located at kilometer 4, along Kalgo-Bunza Road, Birnin-Kebbi, with immediate effects.

According to the statement, ” The Administrative Block comprising key offices in the Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Registrar and Bursary have moved to the main campus of the University last weekend.  The University main Library was also opened at the main campus to make learning resources more accessible to the University community while the temporary Library at take-off site is still in use.”

Prior to this development, Mogaji disclosed that the Department of Physical Planning and Development and Security Division were already  at the permanent site of the institution, ensuring the physical infrastructure and security of staff and students are intact.

He explained further that the University’s Health Services Department; Faculty of Science; Entrepreneurship Centre; Faculty of Arts, Social and Management Sciences; the Students’ Centre and ICT Centre have being operating at the permanent campus of the University.

“It is necessary to state that in line with captivating mission of the University, a well-equipped ICT Data Centre is put in place linking all Faculties, Departments and Units with fibre optic cables for speedy and effective local and internet connectivity. A dedicated and secured network connectivity is also made available in the University Library for better accessibility to global teaching and learning resources. This is aimed at producing ICT-trained graduates as well as maintaining ICT-equipped workforce in the University,” he said.

Mogaji maintained that the University’s temporary campus which is located at kilometer 8 along Birnin-Kebbi – Jega Road  still “houses Faculty of Environmental Sciences, School of Basic and General Studies, College of Health Sciences as well as Students’ Affairs Division and Admissions Office.”

The institution added that the relocation of few of its offices to the permanent site was long overdue, while stressing that the movement would  enhance efficiency in service delivery.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FUBK relocates administrative officers, others to permanent site

— 12th December 2017

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The management of the  Federal University Birnin- Kebbi (FUBK) has relocated few of  its administrative officers including the Registrar, Bursary department and security offices from its temporary site to its permanent site. The institution’s Acting Head of information and Public Unit, Mallam Jamilu M. Mogaji, confirmed the relocation in a statement…

  • Sokoto pensioners urge Tambuwal to seek re-election in 2019

    — 12th December 2017

    Members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Sokoto state chapter have urged the Governor of the state, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, to seek re-election in 2019. Alhaji Umaru Abubakar, the state Chairman of the union gave the advice on Monday in Sokoto while speaking with journalists during the 2017 pensioners’ day. He said the decision…

  • Mass exodus of herders, cattle sparks fresh crisis in Nasarawa

    — 12th December 2017

    …..One killed, many injured From: Linus Oota, Lafia The massive influx of Fulani herders and thousands of their cattle into parts of Nasarawa State following the enactment of anti-open grazing law in neighboring Benue State is giving Nasarawa farmers sleepless nights. Saturday last week, a young farmer, Moses Gagah from Akunza Maigiri, Jemkwe area of Obi…

  • Consumers warned against patronising products without SON certification

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has warned members of the public against patronising substandard manufactured  products without SON’s certification. SON Director General, Barr. Osita Anthony Aboloma, gave the warning, on Tuesday, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, while presenting  SON Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certification to SOCEPV Standard Poles…

  • Oyegun charges Secondus to make PDP responsible party

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Chairman of the All Progressives Congresss (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, has formally congratulated the new chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, charging him to make PDP a responsible opposition party. In a statement he personally signed and made available to the media, the ruling party boss however assure…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share