FUBK relocates administrative officers, others to permanent site

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The management of the Federal University Birnin- Kebbi (FUBK) has relocated few of its administrative officers including the Registrar, Bursary department and security offices from its temporary site to its permanent site.

The institution’s Acting Head of information and Public Unit, Mallam Jamilu M. Mogaji, confirmed the relocation in a statement issued, on Tuesday, and made available to Daily Sun.

According to him, Federal University Birnin-Kebbi (FUBK), has made substantial movement to its permanent site located at kilometer 4, along Kalgo-Bunza Road, Birnin-Kebbi, with immediate effects.

According to the statement, ” The Administrative Block comprising key offices in the Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Registrar and Bursary have moved to the main campus of the University last weekend. The University main Library was also opened at the main campus to make learning resources more accessible to the University community while the temporary Library at take-off site is still in use.”

Prior to this development, Mogaji disclosed that the Department of Physical Planning and Development and Security Division were already at the permanent site of the institution, ensuring the physical infrastructure and security of staff and students are intact.

He explained further that the University’s Health Services Department; Faculty of Science; Entrepreneurship Centre; Faculty of Arts, Social and Management Sciences; the Students’ Centre and ICT Centre have being operating at the permanent campus of the University.

“It is necessary to state that in line with captivating mission of the University, a well-equipped ICT Data Centre is put in place linking all Faculties, Departments and Units with fibre optic cables for speedy and effective local and internet connectivity. A dedicated and secured network connectivity is also made available in the University Library for better accessibility to global teaching and learning resources. This is aimed at producing ICT-trained graduates as well as maintaining ICT-equipped workforce in the University,” he said.

Mogaji maintained that the University’s temporary campus which is located at kilometer 8 along Birnin-Kebbi – Jega Road still “houses Faculty of Environmental Sciences, School of Basic and General Studies, College of Health Sciences as well as Students’ Affairs Division and Admissions Office.”

The institution added that the relocation of few of its offices to the permanent site was long overdue, while stressing that the movement would enhance efficiency in service delivery.