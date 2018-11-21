Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), Prof. Richard Kimbir, has lamented the continued illegal encroachment of the institution’s land by some persons.

Prof. Kimbir stated this while briefing newsmen, on Wednesday.

He blamed the encroachment on the absence of perimeter fence to demarcate and safe guard the university land.

He noted that his administration was finding it difficult to check trespassers on the land as their activities have continued to embarrass and frustrate developmental projects in the institution.

The Vice Chancellor said it was for this reason that his administration has constituted committees whose findings may help check the challenge.

“Two other committees have been constituted on deforestation and farming on university land. Their findings will also be useful in commercial farming policy of the university.”

The vice chancellor also stated that he is interested in people farming on commercial basis on the university land as a way of checking illegal encroachment and improving on the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the university.

He, however, listed areas of achievements after one year in office to include academic improvements, infrastructural developmennt, staff training/ development, students welfare, as well as ICT and security.