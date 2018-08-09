Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) has matriculated 5,069 students for the 2017/2018 academic session.

The matriculated students comprised 4,369 Regular students who were admitted to study various programmers offered by the university, 150 Sandwich students and 550 Postgraduate students.

READ ALSO: Ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura released from custody, passport seized

Speaking during the matriculation ceremony which held at the convocation Square of the institution, on Thursday, Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Richard Kimbir, urged the matriculants to set their priorities right and quickly settle down for the academic challenge ahead of them.

“Going through the University requires commitment, determination and strict discipline. You must imbibe these attributes if you are to make great meaning of your academic pursuit.”

Kimbir who assured that the university would not renege in its responsibility to inculcate positive changes in the intellectual, moral and spiritual being of the students, note that their graduation from the institution would be determined by a holistic assessment weighted on the balance of character and learning.