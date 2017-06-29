FTAN set for 2017 AGM

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has stepped up preparations for its 2017 annual general meeting (AGM), which is an event for the election of a new national executive council for the federation, the umbrella body of all tourism associations in the country.

Speaking on the meeting, scheduled to hold on June 29, 2017, at Nanet Suites, Abuja, at the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET) Media Forum, the president of the federation, Tomi Akingbogun, said it was going to be a milestone event in the annals of the federation and Nigeria tourism industry.

According to him, all the federating associations, government officials and private operators in the allied industries are expected to attend the meeting, with the theme ‘Financing As a Catalyst to Sustainable Tourism Development,” and key speakers slated to address the issue of funding for tourism, which he said is the bane of developing and marketing the tourism industry in the country.

Akingbogun said he would use the occasion to give account of his leadership of the federation in the last four years, having served two terms of two years each. He disclosed that a lot of achievements were recorded during these four years despite the challenges that the federation had to contend with.

Besides celebrating the milestones of his tenure, he promised members an exciting and fulfilling time during the one-day AGM with many activities lined up, including a road map for the federation by raising the bar of tourism, while promising a free and fair election.