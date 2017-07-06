The Sun News
Latest
6th July 2017 - FRSC warns officials against extortion, bribery
6th July 2017 - Retail projects move forward in South Africa despite challenges
6th July 2017 - Lithuanian president informs Trump about country’s security challenges
6th July 2017 - S’ Africa violated to obligations to ICC – Al-Bashir
6th July 2017 - Nigeria’s debt profile now N19tr—Udoma
6th July 2017 - Air Force helicopter crashes in Borno
6th July 2017 - China creates world’s first forest city with 1m plants
6th July 2017 - Pastor remanded in prison for alleged rape of minor
6th July 2017 - Biafra agitators deserve protection not death – Chidoka
6th July 2017 - Reps pass National Water Resources  Bill for 2nd reading 
Home / National / FRSC warns officials against extortion, bribery

FRSC warns officials against extortion, bribery

— 6th July 2017

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Sokoto State Command, Mr. Ayobami Omiyale, has warned personnel of the commission to steer clear of all forms of extortion, saying violators should be ready to face unpalatable consequences.

Omiyale gave the warning in Sokoto, on Thursday, at the opening of a Zonal Retreat of the Commission on the Presidential Executive Order, Number 1, on the Ease of Doing Business, signed recently by the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to him, no official should receive or demand for bribe, and on no occasion  should they extort money from the motoring public.

“No officer should delay any offender, hoping that he or she will negotiate. You should be contented at all times.We must all buckle up to fully mitigate the major causes of road traffic crashes in the zone, comprising of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states,” he warned.

He stated that the major cause of accident include over loading, speed violations, dangerous driving, wrong overtaking, seat belts and fire safety violations, among others.

The FRSC boss explained that the retreat with the theme: ‘Actualisation of Presidential Order, 001 On Transparency in Doing Business: FRSC Perspective’, was organised as part of the vision of the commission to successfully implement the order in the next five to 10 years.

He said henceforth, aggrieved offenders had the right to report to the Office of the Secretary to the Federal Government( SGF), for further investigation and discipline of the affected officer.

“The headquarters of the commission had domesticated the order and it had documented all its activities on services and products.

“There must be improved service at every facet of our interface with the members of the public, like patrol teams, driver’s license and number plates issuance, among others,” he explained.

Omiyale lauded the management of the commission for its sustained commitment to motivate the personnel to be above board.

He however, lamented that there were some challenges that needed to be tackled like fuelling, saying,” fuelling is key aspect of our operations, as we need to be mobile always.

“As at now, most of patrols are stationary, while we also need more operational vehicles, communication gadgets and motorcycle fire engines, among others,” he concluded.
Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FRSC warns officials against extortion, bribery

— 6th July 2017

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Sokoto State Command, Mr. Ayobami Omiyale, has warned personnel of the commission to steer clear of all forms of extortion, saying violators should be ready to face unpalatable consequences. Omiyale gave the warning in Sokoto, on Thursday, at the opening of…

Share

  • Retail projects move forward in South Africa despite challenges

    — 6th July 2017

        New mall developments and low vacancy rates should create opportunities in South Africa’s retail sector, though economic headwinds could restrict growth prospects in the short term.   A first quarter retail market survey by real estate consultancy JLL, published in early June, said new retail projects are continuing to break ground despite a…

    Share

  • Lithuanian president informs Trump about country’s security challenges

    — 6th July 2017

    Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite informed US President Donald Trump about “specific threats to Lithuania” at the meeting between the leaders of the region and the U.S. president in Warsaw, announced the President’s office in Lithuania on Thursday. On Thursday, the U.S. president met the leaders of 12 Eastern and Central European countries, including Lithuania, at…

    Share

  • S’ Africa violated to obligations to ICC – Al-Bashir

    — 6th July 2017

    South Africa violated its obligations to the ICC by failing to arrest Sudan’s President Hassan al-Bashir when he visited in 2015, the court’s judges said in a ruling on Thursday. However, the war crimes court judges declined to refer South Africa to the UN Security Council over the matter. They noted that South African courts…

    Share

  • Nigeria’s debt profile now N19tr—Udoma

    — 6th July 2017

    …Insists on FG borrowing N2tr From: Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, has said that the Federal Government would not jettison the plan to borrow the sum of N2 trillion to finance the 2017 Budget despite Nigeria’s local and foreign debt currently standing at N19 trillion. Speaking to newsmen…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share