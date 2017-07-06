FRSC warns officials against extortion, bribery

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Sokoto State Command, Mr. Ayobami Omiyale, has warned personnel of the commission to steer clear of all forms of extortion, saying violators should be ready to face unpalatable consequences. Omiyale gave the warning in Sokoto, on Thursday, at the opening of a Zonal Retreat of the Commission on the Presidential Executive Order, Number 1, on the Ease of Doing Business, signed recently by the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. According to him, no official should receive or demand for bribe, and on no occasion should they extort money from the motoring public. “No officer should delay any offender, hoping that he or she will negotiate. You should be contented at all times.We must all buckle up to fully mitigate the major causes of road traffic crashes in the zone, comprising of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states,” he warned. He stated that the major cause of accident include over loading, speed violations, dangerous driving, wrong overtaking, seat belts and fire safety violations, among others. The FRSC boss explained that the retreat with the theme: ‘Actualisation of Presidential Order, 001 On Transparency in Doing Business: FRSC Perspective’, was organised as part of the vision of the commission to successfully implement the order in the next five to 10 years. He said henceforth, aggrieved offenders had the right to report to the Office of the Secretary to the Federal Government( SGF), for further investigation and discipline of the affected officer. “The headquarters of the commission had domesticated the order and it had documented all its activities on services and products. “There must be improved service at every facet of our interface with the members of the public, like patrol teams, driver’s license and number plates issuance, among others,” he explained. Omiyale lauded the management of the commission for its sustained commitment to motivate the personnel to be above board. He however, lamented that there were some challenges that needed to be tackled like fuelling, saying,” fuelling is key aspect of our operations, as we need to be mobile always. “As at now, most of patrols are stationary, while we also need more operational vehicles, communication gadgets and motorcycle fire engines, among others,” he concluded.