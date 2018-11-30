NAN

The Ifo Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) has advised sellers in Ogun to desist from selling goods on highways in order to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

Mr Joshua Ibitomi, the Ifo Unit Commander of FRSC, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun.

According to him, the advice is important so as to prevent vehicles running into those selling goods on the roads.

He said that such sellers, apart from obstructing flow of traffic, expose their lives to danger on the roads.

READ ALSO NAFDAC intercepts more than 6bn tablets of Tramadol worth N193 bn in 1 year — DG

”There is the need for sellers to have consideration for other road users to prevent traffic congestion on the roads,” Ibitomi said.

He said that traders who spread their wares on the roads made it difficult for commercial buses to drop passengers at some locations.

The Unit Commander urged the state government to provide affordable shops for the sellers.