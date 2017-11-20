The Sun News
Home / National / FRSC threatens to arrest, prosecute drunk drivers in Bayelsa

FRSC threatens to arrest, prosecute drunk drivers in Bayelsa

— 20th November 2017

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bayelsa State command, has threatened to apprehend and prosecute drunk drivers especially, during the yuletide.
The state’s FRSC Sector Commander, Ikechukwu Igwe, who made the threat in an interview, in Yenagoa, on Monday, said the command had procured equipment to detect liquor from the breathe of motorists.
“We have gotten machine that we shall be using to detect drunk drivers in order to safeguard lives and property of road users.
“When we arrest you, you will be prosecuted according to the law; so, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol.
“ Speed limit and over-loading violation are some of the major causes of fatal accidents on the highways,” he said.
Igwe however, disclosed that the command recorded only eight road crashes between September and October.
He explained that out of the eight crashes, three were fatal while five were serious.
“The fatal crashes are those that involved loss of lives while the serious crash is when people have injuries.
“Though, we thank God, the incidence of crashes has reduced in the state; I must tell you that, so far in the month of November, no accident has been recorded.
“Yes, we attribute the reduction in road traffic crash to the corps’ improved operations and enforcement of speed limiting device ,” he said.
Igwe, however commended the activities marking the Africa Road Safety Day/ World Day of remembrance for Road Traffic Victim, saying it was strategic to sensitise the general public on the need for safer road.
NAN recalls that the Road Safety Day held between Nov. 13 and Nov.19, was a global awareness on the road safety issues among stakeholders for prevention of traffic-related injuries and deaths. (NAN)

