Home / National / FRSC solicits support for safety on roads

FRSC solicits support for safety on roads

— 30th November 2017

Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has appealed to Nigerians to be part of efforts to rid the nation’s highways of carnage.
Oyeyemi made the the plea on Tuesday in Lokoja, Kogi State, at the opening of the 2017 sectoral workshop of the Kogi State Special Marshal Unit.
He said that there was urgent need for the civil society, corporate bodies and individuals to show more concern for safety on the roads.
Oyeyemi, who was represented at the event by the the state sector commander of the FRSC, Mr. Segun Martins, also appealed to motorists to avoid speeding , overloading and observe other safety rules to reduce crashes.
He said that theme of the workshop, “Life is a right and not a privilege,” was appropriate, so passengers should report any erring driver to the nearest FRSC office for necessary action.
Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Mrs Folashade Ayoade, in her speech, commended the special marshals for the good job they have been doing in the state, but urged them to put in more efforts.
She decried the high rate of crashes on the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja road, and called on the FRSC to arrest the situation.
She also charged the FRSC to continue to enforce the use of seatbelts and other safety rules to reduce crashes on the roads.
Chairman, Special Marshal Unit, Kogi State, Mr. Henry Adeyemi, earlier in his welcome remarks, tasked the leadership of the FRSC on the need to provide kits for his members as well as means of identification.
He said that efforts were on to extend the services of the unit to other major towns in the state and appealed to motorists to drive with caution this season.
Highlights of the event included the decoration of a former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr. Umar Ahmed Imam, the administrator of Lokoja Local Government, Mr. Shirru Lawal, and the Anglican Bishop of Ijumu Diocese, Dr. Ezekiel Ikupolati, as Special marshals.

