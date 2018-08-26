FRSC secures 73 convictions in Akwa Ibom

NAN

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Akwa Ibom Sector Command, said it secured 73 convictions during the recently-concluded Eid-El- Kabir Special Patrol operations.

The Sector Commander, Mr Sunday Oghenekaro, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Sunday.

Oghenekaro said that the special patrol, which commenced on August 17, recorded increased road users’ sensitisation in motor parks, markets, offices and places of worship.

According to him, the sensitisation was aimed at creating awareness in reducing road traffic accidents.

The sector commander added that the operation was executed by full mobile court, in collaboration with the Akwa Ibom Judiciary, to achieve results.

He expressed displeasure that in spite of the sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns across the state, road users were yet to come to terms with road realities and obey traffic rules.

“The outcome of the special patrol operations in the state shows that out of the 75 road offenders prosecuted, 73 were convicted and made to pay option of fines while two were discharged.

“The traffic reality from the operations outcome is not representative of the command’s expectation of zero crash, zero fatality vision,” Oghenekaro said.

The sector commander warned drivers against driving without due training, stressing that driving was a profession that should be handled by only trained personnel.

He urged drivers to avoid driving mechanically deficient vehicles, drinking and driving, driving under fatigue or drug influence, adding that speeding was the major cause of road crashes in the country.

He said, “I wish to advise road users to be more safety conscious, ensure traffic discipline and show value for life and its sanctity by strict obedience to traffic rules and regulations.”

The sector commander also said during the period under review, four road traffic crashes occurred which involved five vehicles and 26 persons.

According to him, 11 casualties occurred during the crashes, adding that one was killed in the process.

He cautioned drivers and other road users to use the roads with care, show consideration to other users, especially school children when they want to cross the road.

He commanded the Akwa Ibom Government, Nigeria Optometrists Association and the media for their contributions to ensure safety on the roads.