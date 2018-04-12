The Sun News
FRSC recovers 166 stolen cars at registration points in 5 years – Oyeyemi

12th April 2018

NAN

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has recovered over 166 stolen vehicles at registration points across the country between 2012 and 2017.

Its Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, said this in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, on Thursday in Abuja.

The FRSC helmsman made this known when participants of the 2018 Senior Executive Course (SEC) No.40 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) visited him.

Oyeyemi said the recovery was made through the Corps’ National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS) platform and information sharing with other security agencies.

He said the FRSC’s place in internal security was mostly in the area of intelligence gathering, preparation of database on critical safety/security issues and sharing same with the security community.

Describing the incidence of insecurity in several parts of the country as worrisome, the FRSC boss underscored the need for deeper cooperation among all security agencies.

Speaking further on the organisational framework of the Corps, Oyeyemi explained how the agency had been able to utilise both human and operational facilities to improve on the nation’s security.

“FRSC, in line with global best practices, domesticated the international framework which led to the development of the first of its kind National Framework on Road Safety.

“It also domesticates National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS), National Uniform Licencing scheme, Dash board Administration and Driving School Standardisation, among others to meet global best practices.

“ All these are security programmes directed at ensuring the safety of lives and property,’’ he said.

Oyeyemi explained that the States were responsible for the challenges encountered by Nigerians in the process of acquiring drivers licence.

According to him, the FRSC is mainly saddled with the production of the licences as stated in the tripartite agreement and not dispatching or distribution to owners.

The leader of the delegation, Prof. Celestine Bassey, said that the visit was part of a tour of strategic institutions in the country.

Bassey said it also was part of the institute’s study on ‘Internal Security Management and Community Policing in Nigeria, a course approved by the Presidency for the set no.40 of 2018.

