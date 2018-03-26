FRSC marshals recover, return stolen car to owner in Ogun

A Federal Road Safety Corps {FRSC} team of marshals on routine patrol in Ogun State, on Monday, recovered a car {which had earlier been stolen at gun-point} and returned same to the owner.

The Public Education Officer of the Ogun State Sector Command, Route Commander Florence Okpe, who confirmed the good news in a statement, disclosed that the marshals from the Ijebu-Ode Unit Command, were on patrol duty along the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode expressway on March 19, when they recovered the vehicle.

“The patrol team from FRSC Ijebu-Ode Unit Command noticed an abandoned black Corolla car with registration number, BDG 448 ET, which was packed along the patrol team’s route.

“Upon closer examination, the team observed that there was no person inside the car and discovered that the car’s key was still in the ignition. After diligent checks, the team had reasonable suspicion that the vehicle could have been stolen and abandoned, and thereafter, took necessary precautions and towed the car to the FRSC command.

“Investigations, including checks of the vehicle’s documents found inside the vehicle, necessitated a search of the national vehicle database, which resulted in locating the owner of the car.

“FRSC, thereafter, contacted the vehicle’s owner, one Comrade Lumumba I. Okugbawa, male, who is a Secretary of NUPENG in Lagos. Upon contacting him, he confirmed ownership of the car, which he said was stolen at gun point.

“He came on Wednesday, March 21, in company of ASP Onime Peters, DCO II, Mowe Police Division, where he had earlier reported the theft of the car. And, after ascertaining him as the true owner of the car and with due documentation, the car was released to him in company of the police officer. ‘