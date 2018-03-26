The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - FRSC marshals recover, return stolen car to owner in Ogun
26th March 2018 - Jaguar E-PACE: 5-seater SUV with sports car trait
26th March 2018 - Weststar boosts fire safety with Mercedes Artego 1725
26th March 2018 - Benue: We’re disappointed over Buhari’s visit –Tiv leader
26th March 2018 - Election Act: Senate must obey court decision -Uwajumogu
26th March 2018 - 2019: PDP, Third force, no threat to APC -Obende
26th March 2018 - Dapchi: Security agencies learnt no lessons -Tsav, ex-Lagos CP
26th March 2018 - The triumph of Sister Leah
26th March 2018 - Men who play God
26th March 2018 - Nerve gas attack: New global security threat
Home / Business / FRSC marshals recover, return stolen car to owner in Ogun

FRSC marshals recover, return stolen car to owner in Ogun

— 26th March 2018

A Federal Road Safety Corps {FRSC} team of marshals on routine patrol in Ogun State, on Monday, recovered a car {which had earlier been stolen at gun-point} and returned same to the owner.

The Public Education Officer of the Ogun State Sector Command, Route Commander Florence Okpe, who confirmed the good news in a statement, disclosed that the marshals from the Ijebu-Ode Unit Command, were on patrol duty along the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode expressway on March 19, when they recovered the vehicle.

“The patrol team from FRSC Ijebu-Ode Unit Command noticed an abandoned black Corolla car with registration number, BDG 448 ET, which was packed along the patrol team’s route.

“Upon closer examination, the team observed that there was no person inside the car and discovered that the car’s key was still in the ignition. After diligent checks, the team had reasonable suspicion that the vehicle could have been stolen and abandoned, and thereafter, took necessary precautions and towed the car to the FRSC command.

“Investigations, including checks of the vehicle’s documents found inside the vehicle, necessitated a search of the national vehicle database, which resulted in locating the owner of the car.

“FRSC, thereafter, contacted the vehicle’s owner, one Comrade Lumumba I. Okugbawa, male, who is a Secretary of NUPENG in Lagos. Upon contacting him, he confirmed ownership of the car, which he said was stolen at gun point.

“He came on Wednesday, March 21, in company of ASP Onime Peters, DCO II, Mowe Police Division, where he had earlier reported the theft of the car. And, after ascertaining him as the true owner of the car and with due documentation, the car was released to him in company of the police officer. ‘

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FRSC marshals recover, return stolen car to owner in Ogun

— 26th March 2018

A Federal Road Safety Corps {FRSC} team of marshals on routine patrol in Ogun State, on Monday, recovered a car {which had earlier been stolen at gun-point} and returned same to the owner. The Public Education Officer of the Ogun State Sector Command, Route Commander Florence Okpe, who confirmed the good news in a statement,…

  • Jaguar E-PACE: 5-seater SUV with sports car trait

    — 26th March 2018

    Moses Akaigwe    08072100049 The Jaguar E-PACE is a five-seat compact SUV that packs the design and performance of a Jaguar sports car into a spacious, practical and connected all-wheel-drive vehicle. Trademark Jaguar driving characteristics and stirring design put the brand’s sports car DNA in a practical design packed with advanced technologies. The E-PACE, the…

  • Weststar boosts fire safety with Mercedes Artego 1725

    — 26th March 2018

    In fulfillment of the pledge it made last year to provide the commercial segment of the Nigerian market with sundry utility vehicles, including those built for fire-fighting operations, Weststar Associates Limited has unveiled the Artego 1725. Weststar, which is the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, confirmed recently through its commercial vehicles department, that…

  • Benue: We’re disappointed over Buhari’s visit –Tiv leader

    — 26th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi President General of Mdzough-U-Tiv, Edward Ujege has expressed disappointment over the recent visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Benue State. According to him, the expectation of the Benue people that the president, as a father would come and comfort them in their moment of trial was dashed as he (Buhari) refused to…

  • Election Act: Senate must obey court decision -Uwajumogu

    — 26th March 2018

    Dickson Okafor Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu has appealed to his colleagues to toe the path of rule of law by respecting the decision of the court with regards to President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill which seeks to among other things re-order election sequence as released by the Independent National Electoral…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share