FRSC, key stakeholder in Nigeria's internal security – Oyeyemi

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye, has stated that the place of the corps in internal security is mostly about gathering intelligence, preparing database on critical safety/security issues and sharing same with the national security community.

According to the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi kazeem, Oyeyemi said this when participants of the 2018 Senior Executive Course (SEC) No.40 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) led by Prof. Celestine Oyom Bassey, paid a courtesy visit on the Corps Marshal.
While making a presentation titled: Strengthening Internal Security Framework and Community Policing in Nigeria: Models, Policy options and Strategies, Oyeyemi lamented that the incidences of insecurity in several parts of the country is worrisome; hence he highlighted that there is a need for high level of cooperation among all security agencies.

He noted that dealing with internal security involves intelligence gathering (non-combative) and physical (combative) approaches. The non-combative approach utilizes information to prevent and mitigate suspected security breach, and combative involves deployment of human and State controlled instrument of violence.

Speaking further on the organizational framework of the Corps, Oyeyemi explained how the corps has been able to utilise both human and operational facilities to improve on the nation’s security.
“FRSC in line with global best practices domesticated the international framework which led to the development of the first of its kind national framework on Road Safety; National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS), National Uniform Licencing scheme, Dash board Administration, Driving School Standardisation Programme (DSSP), Road Transport Safety Standardistaion Scheme (RTSSS) among others. All these are security programmes directed at ensuring the safety of lives and properties”.

Continuing, he noted that between 2012 and 2017 alone, over 166 vehicles have been recovered at registration points across the country through the corps’ National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS) platform and information sharing with other security agencies.
He added that the problems encountered in the driver’s licence procurement process lies with the states, and not the FRSC as the corps is mainly saddled with the production of the licences, and not dispatch as stated in the tripartite agreement.

Responding, the leader of the delegation, Prof. Bassey  explained that the visit was part of a tour of strategic institutions in the country as part of its study on ‘Internal Security Management and Community Policing in Nigeria’ a course approved by the Presidency for the set no.40 of 2018.
Professor Bassey stated that FRSC is critical to the stated course, noting that they have been briefed on the operational and administrative activities of the Corps and how they FRSC has over the years helped in curbing issues that caused threat to security of lives and properties.

Entertaining questions from the group, Oyeyemi said that efforts are in place to increase fines to serve as deterrent to traffic offenders.

